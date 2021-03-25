In the 19th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, the team is patiently waiting to learn where the stone pathway leads. Besides that, they look for evidence in the surrounding areas where they chance upon artifacts that connect to war periods. If you missed the last episode, you can read the detailed recap at the end. But as we proceed, you can check out the particulars for ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 20 right here!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 20 is slated to release on March 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show drops new episodes on the channel every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 on TV if you tune in to the History Channel at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the show on History Channel’s official website. If you want more options beyond watching TV, there are live-TV websites such as DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV, where the show is available. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can access the first seven seasons on Peacock TV, if you feel like watching them again or catching up.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 Spoilers

In the 20th episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, we will learn that a group of pilgrims visited the Oak Island beaches in the summer to get a Puritan in their snatches! The Laginas will also continue working on the stone pathway, which might initiate more discoveries. Evidence of a continuous burn event in the swamp will energize the team, supporting their theory that a ship was burned and buried there centuries ago.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 19 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘A Loose Cannonball,’ we see the Laginas still trying to uncover the direction of the stone pathway. While doing that, they come across a cellar wall. Some metal detecting takes place nearby, and they find a wheel on a metal caster. They also discover a piece of pottery, some burnt wood, and a small hole that might lead to something. They also enter the E 5.25 Spoils, where they find some coconut fiber and a stone.

The next thing they do is conduct core drilling in CD 2.5, and as expected, the Laginas find wood. The team then speculates that their findings might date back to the era of Plymouth Colonists, Nova Scotia, and President Roosevelt. There is also evidence that can potentially tie up to French wars and Scottish treasures buried deep. But will this help them reach their goal of discovering the Money Pit? We’ll have to wait for the next episode to find out!

Read More: Where Is The Curse of Oak Island Filmed?