In the latest episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, the Laginas have a change of heart. They suddenly stop their search in CD-7, where they initially thought they’d find the Money Pit. For more details about the episode, you can dive into the recap section at the bottom. Now, as we move on, let us check out the synopsis for ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 21!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 21 is scheduled to premiere on April 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. New episodes drop on the channel every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Online?

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ will air its next episode on TV, and you can watch it by tuning in to History Channel at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you miss it, you can catch the show on History Channel’s official website. Cable-free options include live streaming the show on DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first seven seasons are available on Peacock TV if you ever feel like reliving the previous episodes.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers

In the 21st episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8, we will learn about the origin of Oak Island. Some theories will state that the area was previously a penal colony for convicted highway thieves. The team has been consistently unearthing mud and ox shoes along the stone pathway, which might be evidence supporting the theory. Either way, we hope that the Laginas are closer towards their end goal of digging out the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20 Recap

In the latest episode, called ‘Fire in the Hole,’ we see the Laginas conduct core-drilling activities in CD-7. But luck does not seem to be in their grasp as they don’t find anything valuable or informative. They decide to stop searching in that area. This comes as a surprise because they were certain that the Money Pit is located somewhere in that zone. The team shifts their focus to the Barringer targets believing that they’ll find gold or silver.

On the stone pathway, they uncover a few items such as potter bits, a tree root, and some charcoal imprints. The Laginas then try to find possible connections. They move on to some metal detecting in lot 26, where they chance upon a portion of a baby ox shoe that might have Scottish origins dating back to the 18th century. In the war room, they analyze a piece of wood found in the pathway and discover that it is old as the 17th century.

