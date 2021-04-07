In this week’s episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island,’ we see rigorous activity in the swamp as the Laginas continue their relentless pursuit of the Money Pit. The Laginas are still on the lookout for what might be the biggest discovery of the century, and we are sure as hell excited. If you want to know what happens in season 8 episode 21, you can find the details in the recap section. Now, as we move on, let us check out the details for ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 22!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 22 is set to premiere on April 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on TV, you should tune in to History Channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you skip its original broadcast, you can go to History Channel’s official website and watch it there shortly after. The show is available for live streaming on DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can additionally check out Peacock TV and watch the first seven seasons there.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22 Spoilers

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 22 is called ‘Be There or T-Square’, and will see the Oak Island team blaming Carmen for pouring glue over antique firearms. The previous episode helps little in motivating the team to keep on looking as they don’t find anything of utility. But it seems like the next episode does not disappoint! In a gasp-worthy twist, the team will uncover what appears to be a wooden doorway under Samuel Ball’s property, and a new Templar connection will be made when an ancient tool is discovered in the swamp.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Recap

In ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 21, called ‘Off the Railing,’ the Laginas are hard at work on the stone pathway that they’re still digging out. They move on to some metal detecting, through which they find some French pottery bits, a portion of a fire grate, a gunflint, and a button. The button probably belongs to some military regime that goes back to the 1700s.

The second activity, core drilling, is carried out at the Barringer targets. They don’t find anything valuable but just clay and limestone. On the other hand, Doug is looking through Dan’s archives and takes out a metal latch belonging to the 1970s. It is examined and concluded to be a part of a cannon, possibly from the 1400s. The team also conducts digging in the swamp, discovering a piece of wood that they think is a part of an ancient ship.

