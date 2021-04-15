‘The Curse of Oak Island’ returned with another episode this week, and the swamp gets flooded with water which means that they cannot dig over there anymore. If you want to know how the Laginas deal with this, you can read through the detailed recap section at the bottom. As we move on, let’s take a look at what the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 23, has in store!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 23 is set to release on April 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show drops new episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 Online?

If you’re eager to watch the next episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on TV, you should tune in to History Channel at the above-mentioned timeslot. Even if you miss its original broadcast, you can head to History Channel’s official website and watch it there shortly after it drops on the cable channel. You can also choose to live-stream the show on DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can watch the first seven seasons on Peacock TV in case you want to catch up or rewatch the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 Spoilers

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 23 is called ‘Old Wharf’s Tale,’ which will center around a massive wharf that the team did not previously know about. An Oak Island local will lead them to the area, and as they dive deeper into it, the mystery of Samuel Ball will also pull them into its allure. We won’t be seeing much of the swamp because of water problems, which leaves us with the stone pathway. We all know that the pathway never disappoints. They will at least find something to examine and inspect over there.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 22 Recap

In ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 22, called ‘Be There or T-Square,’ the digging continues at the swamp. The Laginas are determined to find a ship, the remains of which they had unearthed in the previous episode. Surprisingly, the swamp is filled with water which is why they decide to come back next spring and build a cofferdam. More activities are conducted in the stone pathway where they chance upon a broken ringbolt. They speculate that it belongs to a burnt ship.

Besides that, they also find wooden material resembling a carpenter’s square, which dates back to the 17th century. The scene then cuts to the Samuel Ball Foundation, where they grab hold of a metal hinge and more wood that might probably be a door leading somewhere underground. The Laginas think that their discoveries might be the detritus of a war that might somehow be linked to the Nolan’s Cross. As they move on to find the treasure vault, they dig out a rock instead. It seems like the team needs to look harder and dig faster.

