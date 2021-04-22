‘The Curse of Oak Island’ returned with a new episode this week (season 8 episode 23) with the Laginas back to their routine of digging in the swamp and trying their luck around the Samuel Ball Foundation area. There is also a treasure hunting expert who provides his insight on the latest findings. You can go through our detailed recap to find out more. But first and foremost, let us dive into the particulars for ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 24!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 24 is set to premiere on April 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show drops new episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 Online?

You can watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 24 on TV by tuning in to History Channel at the above-mentioned date and time. Even if you miss its television premiere, you can go to History Channel’s official website and watch it there shortly after it drops on the cable network. In case you skip the episode because you don’t have cable, you can watch it on DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. Episodes of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ are also available for purchase or rent on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can also watch the first seven seasons on Peacock TV if you want to catch up or rewatch the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 Spoilers

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 24 is called ‘Silver Lining,’ which will try to gauge the credibility of a new theory stating that the wharves were used to weigh fish. The Laginas will find scales while digging, which means that the theory is true. On the other hand, their days of exploration seem to be numbered as winter is soon set to fall on Oak Island. But the team will be overjoyed after research suggests that there is a considerable amount of silver stored in the Money Pit. Let’s just hope they find it soon!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 Recap

In ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 23, called ‘Old Wharf’s Tale,’ the Laginas get back to work. The swamp is accessible again, and after a few hours of digging, they find pottery bits which are assumed to be remnants of fire damage. They start poking around the Samuel Ball Foundation and dig out more pottery bits and a gold button from the English Navy. Some metal detecting also takes place, which uncovers an ox shoe nail and some material from one of the seismic surveys.

If you’ve watched the previous episode, you’ll remember the ring bolt that they had unearthed. After keen examination, they deduce that it is from the 1600s and is part of a ship. We also receive some insight from a local treasure hunter about the Samuel Ball property. There used to be two wharves off the area gleaned from one of his diving experiences there.

