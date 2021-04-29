‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 is nearing its end, and the Laginas are still hard at work trying to find their next clue. As winter descends on Oak Island, it is also a warning stating that they don’t have much time left before digging activities will be entirely halted. For a detailed refresher on the latest episode, you can go through our recap. But coming back to the topic at hand, let us check out the details for the upcoming installment, i.e., ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 25!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 25 is scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. The show follows a weekly release format with each hour-long episode dropping every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 25 on TV if you tune in to History Channel at the above-mentioned timeslot. In case you don’t have a cable network, you can go to History Channel’s official website and watch it after its original broadcast. You can also live stream ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on websites like DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. You even have the option to purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first seven seasons can be streamed on Peacock TV if anyone wants to catch up or rewatch the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Finale Spoilers

The season finale of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 is titled ‘The Silver Spooner.’ In the episode, the team will try to connect the swamp to the pathway in order to know where the Money Pit is actually buried. During excavation in the swamp area, the Laginas will find something unusual. After meticulous research, they will conclude that the evidence they have gathered reasserts the fact that the Money Pit is somewhere near and surely within their reach. Does this mean that they have a chance at locating the real treasure? Only the final episode will tell! Meanwhile, check out the promo for episode 25!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24 Recap

In ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 episode 24 called ‘Silver Lining,’ the Laginas start drilling at borehole C11.5, but they don’t find anything worthwhile, much to their disappointment. They move on to the stone pathway and find pottery bits, not unlike previous experiences at the spot. The team conducts metal detecting at the shore of lot 32, where they unearth a piece of trigger guard from a type of firearm along with a seal used to wrap textiles dating back to the 14th-19th century.

Later, the Laginas examines water dumped inside boreholes with hopes to find traces of silver. They dig out portions of copper and zinc along with some silver. This excites the duo because of research, which suggests that a lot of silver is stored in the Money Pit. Meanwhile, they try to prove a new theory stating that the wharves were used to weigh fish. When the Laginas come across scales while digging, they are certain that the theory holds true.

