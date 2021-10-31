The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

The premiere of the ninth season of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is just around the corner. So be prepared to catch the Laginas back in action as they spend a new day in the intriguing recesses of the island, looking for what could become a monumental finding if they ever locate it. Despite the challenges involved, the team is positive that the Money Pit is buried somewhere near. If you’re curious about the first episode, here’s everything we can expect from the season 9 premiere!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 1 will release on November 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on History Channel. New hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 1 Online?

If you’re eager to watch the next episode of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ on TV, you should tune in to History Channel at the above-mentioned timeslot. Even if you miss its original broadcast, you can head to History Channel’s official website and watch it there shortly after it drops on the cable channel. You can also choose to live-stream the show on DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, and Philo TV. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can watch the first seven seasons on Peacock TV in case you want to catch up or rewatch the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 1 Spoilers

The ninth season premiere, titled ‘Going for the Gold,’ will pick up from the ending of the previous season. The Lagina brothers believe that they are inching closer towards the money pit as Rick Lagina put it “Every little piece of data seems to be aligning.” The seismic testing previously conducted gave hints about the possible existence of a sunken ship buried in the swamp where most of the excavation took place. So Rick, Marty, and Craig Tester along with the support of the landowner Tom Nolan will continue their search for the treasure.

To beef up their game, the team will use extensive metal detecting for digging conducted on the surface of the island while rigorous archaeological digging will take place near the historic homestead foundations of Daniel McGinnis and Samuel Ball. Apart from that, the cofferdam at Smith’s Cove will be stretched for the sake of covering more ground and the ancient stone pathway will also be in focus this season. The fact that they have unearthed multiple structures going back to even before the Money Pit’s discovery in 1795 gives them some advantage.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Cast: Who is in it?

The ninth season will feature will Rick and Marty Lagina, two treasure hunters who want to solve the mystery of Oak Island. Joining them will be engineer Craig Tester, Peter Fornetti historian Doug Crowell, Marty’s son Alex Lagina, archaeologist Miriam Amirault, chemist Dr. Matt Lukeman, Geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner, historian Charles Barkhouse.

Other important cast members for the ninth season include surveyor Steve Guptill, project manager of Oak Island Tours Scott Barlow, archaeologist Laird Niven, Billy Gerhardt, metal detection expert Gary Drayton, historian Terry Deveau, geoscientist Dr. Peir Pufahl, drillers Adam Macneil and Mike Tedford, geologist Terry Matheson, conservationist Kelly Bourassa and blacksmith Carmen Legge.

