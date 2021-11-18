The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of the ninth season of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ initiated digging activities in a new borehole. The Laginas also examined the intriguing metallic substance they had found in episode 2. This ancient block of matter contained different elements worth tremendous value. Other exciting details about episode 3 have been laid out in the recap. Now, we’d love to give you an elaborate idea of the events that might take place in episode 4!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 4 will release on November 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on History Channel. New hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 4 on TV, you should tune in to History Channel at the above-mentioned date and time. Even if you miss its original broadcast, you can head to History Channel’s official website and watch it there shortly after it drops on the cable channel. You can also choose to live-stream the show on Spectrum, DirecTV, FuboTV, SlingTV, Xfinity, and Philo TV.

In addition, the episodes of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 are available to purchase or rent on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. You can watch the first seven seasons on Peacock TV in case you want to catch up or rewatch the show.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode, titled ‘Spoils Alert,’ will continue the search for the treasure tucked away in the inaccessible Money Pit. However, the Laginas will delve further into the history of the black glass discovered in the swamp area in episode 3. It seems to belong to a wine bottle brought into the island by an ancient group of people in the 17th century. Moreover, the brothers might start focusing on the second stone pathway that seemingly directs towards the Money Pit!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘Stone Roadblock,’ started with a scientific analysis of the metallic substance that was discovered in episode 2. It contained traces of iron, copper, pyrite, silver, and gold. Parts of the gold contained was argued to have morphed into rose gold, tumbaga gold, and then Spanish gold. If you remember, they had also unearthed traces of osmium, one of the rarest elements to ever exist on Earth. However, that topic surprisingly did not come up this week.

Meanwhile, digging at the new borehole B4 turned out to be uneventful, but then a strenuous search at the Southeast corner of the swamped led the Laginas to another stone structure. It could very well be another pathway to the Money Pit. On top of that, Laird found Mi’kmaq pottery, but the archaeologists intervened to inform them that they could not dig in the area where this priceless item was unearthed. They were then strictly told to refrain from entering specific areas, which disheartened Marty. The last item found were glass bits of a wine bottle dated back to the 17th century.

