The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 featured the Laginas toiling away at the Dunfield Spoils after coming to a conclusion about the 10-foot can slamming. They also found evidence that could unearth another passage towards the Money Pit. In addition, they inspected a stone carving chisel that was previously discovered. Fans can recall the episode through the recap we have laid out. Now, you can take a look at everything that episode 6 of the current installment could reveal!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 6 will release on December 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. New hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 6 on TV, you need to tune in to the History Channel at the date and time specified above. Even if you miss its original broadcast, you can catch it on History Channel’s official website or the History Channel app. You can also choose to watch the episode online on Spectrum, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Philo TV. In addition, the episodes of season 9 are available on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. Moreover, you can watch the previous installments of the show on Peacock TV and Google Play (on-demand).

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of the ninth season, titled ‘The Root Cause,’ will be all about the team laying their hands upon key evidence about the stone road in the swamp. Their findings would suggest that the pathway was built long before the discovery of the original Money Pit. This will come to light just as the archaeological investigation on the island may look like it would come to a pause.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Hatching the Plan,’ started with the Laginas discussing the 10-foot can slamming. They decided not to expect anything for at least a period of four to six weeks. After that, they went back to the Dunfield Spoils, where more digging took place. They found some iron bits, a few timbers, and stones that could potentially point to another stone pathway directed towards the Money Pit.

Moreover, the team had also unearthed a 90-foot-long stone carving chisel which was eventually identified as an ordinary cribbing spike. Apart from that, they pulled out Zena Halpern’s map and examined a hole under a hatch. This initiated a long session of underground scanning in areas that the map didn’t even point to. They discovered an anomaly during their search, which could be something remarkable in the making!

Read More: Is The Curse of Oak Island Real?