The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Episode 6 of ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 follows the Laginas drilling into one of the boreholes besides following up on the tunnel entrance targets found through Zena’s map. The Laginas then attended a meeting where Marty announced bad news. We also learned that the stone pathway in the swamp area was built before the Money Pit was discovered. For more details on all the important events of episode 6, you might find the refresher we have outlined quite useful. Now, you can see what the upcoming episode has in store!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 7 will release on December 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET on the History Channel. New hour-long episodes are slated to release on a weekly basis every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 episode 7 on TV, you need to tune in to the History Channel at the date and time specified above. Even if you miss its original broadcast, you can catch it on History Channel’s official website or the History Channel app. You can also choose to watch the episode online on Spectrum, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Philo TV. In addition, the episodes of season 9 are available on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. Moreover, you can watch the previous installments of the show on Peacock TV and Google Play (on-demand).

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

Titled ‘It All Adze Up,’ episode 7 of season 9 will bear bad news for some of the team members. After Liz, Helen, and Miriam’s sudden exit, ten more members are about to be fired. The reasons for that might be related to Marty’s recent announcement about halting all archaeological activities. Meanwhile, the Laginas will move on to conduct some digging in the Money Pit area, hoping to lay hands on the “Garhardt dump truckload” of silver.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 of the ninth season, titled ‘The Root Cause,’ started off at the borehole D1.5, where the team only found wood and mud. They examined the scent of the wood and deduced that it could belong to a hidden underground 10 feet tall treasure chamber. The team revisited the tunnel entrance targets they found the previous week as a result of following Zena’s map. They subsequently dug out a strip of copper, a leather strap with a metal buckle, and a button.

The intriguing little button was sent for proper analysis, which revealed that it contained 0.159% silver, 0.129% gold, and 6.16% of one of the rarest occurring elements, osmium. As per the deductions made the previous week, the Laginas now have multiple stone pathways to explore. Apart from that, they dug around in the swamp area as well, which didn’t reveal anything of value. In a meeting that followed, Marty announced the end of all archeological digs, which has demoted Laird to an advisor role. Besides that, Helen, Liz, and Miriam have been rendered jobless.

