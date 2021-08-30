‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ or ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is an action Seinen TV anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Nigojuu and illustrated by Umibouzu. The show follows a young adult named Kimihiko Kimizuka, a trouble magnet who unfortunately always gets in the wrong place at the wrong time. In one such instance, he meets the legendary detective Siesta who decides to hire him as her sidekick.

It marks the beginning of their adventurous journey around the world until her untimely death, following which Kimihiko is forced to forge his own path. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 10, titled ‘So I Can’t Become a Detective,’ is scheduled to premiere on September 5, 2021, in Japan. It will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS-NTV, and TV Aichi at various times. ENGI has animated the series with Manabu Kurihara helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno overseeing the scripts.

Yousuke Itou has designed the character, and the series’ music is composed by Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano. The opening theme track, “Koko de Ikiteru.,” is performed by Mary x jon-YAKITORI, while the ending theme track “Kodou” is sung by Nana Kagura.

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. Subscribers can head here to watch the show with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on Wakanim (Scandinavian countries). People from Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Kimihiko and Siesta reach the island where Alicia is kept along with Charlotte. They divide into two teams, with Kimihiko and Charlotte working with each other. When they reach one of the bases, the duo finds a shapeshifter who reveals that Hel and Cerberus are his children. They are shocked to learn that the mysterious man is actually an alien whose only purpose is to leave as many copies of his DNA on the planet as possible. The terrorist acts are only a war of survival that he has waged against the inhabitant of Earth.

When he continues to evade questions about Hel’s whereabouts, Kimihiko realizes that Siesta is all alone. He immediately runs back to find her while Charlotte fights Chameleon. Although Siesta is fine when they meet again, Hel suddenly arrives there out of nowhere and starts attacking the detective-sidekick duo. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, Hel ultimately stands on top of Siesta’s unconscious body and takes her heart out, which kills her immediately.

Kimihiko wakes up the following day in a hospital, wondering how he ended up there. In episode 10, Kimihiko may try to find Hel to avenge the legendary detective’s death and to save Alicia. SPES will continue to work on their sinister plans of taking over the world.

