Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Nigojuu and illustrated by Umibouzu, ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ or ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is an action Seinen TV anime. The series centers upon an unlucky young adult named Kimihiko Kimizuka, who accidentally ends up meeting the legendary detective, Siesta. The circumstances force her to hire Kimihiko as her sidekick, and the duo eventually works together for several years until Siesta’s death.

With no other support, the assistant turned detective decides to forge his own path. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 11 Release Date

The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 11, titled ‘A Light in the Midst of Hope,’ is scheduled to premiere on September 12, 2021, in Japan. It will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS-NTV, and TV Aichi at different times. The series is animated by ENGI, with Manabu Kurihara helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno leading the writing staff.

The characters are designed by Yousuke Itou while the series’ music composition is handled by Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano. Mary x jon-YAKITORI has sung the opening theme song “Koko de Ikiteru.,” and the ending theme track is performed by Nana Kagura.

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

Fans outside Asia can watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the latest episodes are accessible on Wakanim, while fans in Asia can watch the show on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, Nagisa has a strange dream about meeting Siesta in a park following her death. They somehow get into an argument over irrelevant issues but the latter deals with the situation far more maturely and calms things down. Before the dream ends, Siesta tells Nagisa that Kimihiko is now her responsibility. Later on, the ship, when she meets Saikawa, Char arrives out of nowhere and asks for an update on the condition of her mother’s sidekick. Nagisa does not miss the opportunity to inform her that she has been entrusted with the responsibility to take on Siesta’s role, but Char couldn’t care less. The same night, Kimihiko goes out with Nagisa for dinner, but the following day, he gets the horrible news that Siesta’s successor has been kidnapped.

The note that provides him with the information of her abduction also mentions Siesta’s inheritance, so it becomes clear to Kimihiko what his adversaries are after. He later asks for Saikawa’s help to find his friend but all their efforts go to waste as they fail to find a trace of Nagisa wherever they look. However, the sidekick suddenly remembers something and later goes to the deck. He calls out Chameleon, and just as he thought, Nagisa is with him. The dangerous criminal gives him an option between saving the people on the ship or Nagisa. Kimihiko ignores everything and just shoots in his direction. In episode 11, Kimihiko, along with Nagisa and his friends, will begin to plan to take on the SPES and its dangerous members to avenge Siesta and bring them to justice.

