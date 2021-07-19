‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ or ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ is a mystery Seinen anime based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name illustrated by Umibōzu and written by Nigojū. The show follows Kimihiko Kimizuka, who unfortunately always ends up in messy and chaotic circumstances. One such incident brings him closer to a detective codenamed Siesta, who enlists Kimihiko as her assistant. Several years later, the young man finds himself living a low-key life in a high school, trying to avoid everyone’s attention.

But then his life takes an unprecedented turn when he crosses paths with a girl who has an uncanny resemblance with Siesta. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021, and with its episode 4 about to release, fans are eager to learn what to expect from it. Curious about the same? We have got you covered.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ season 1 episode 4 titled “What I See in That Eye” or “Sono Hitomi ni Miete Iru Mono” is all set to premiere on July 25, 2021, in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS-NTV, SUN, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi. The first season of the series comprises twelve episodes. The directorial team of the show is helmed by Manabu Kurihara, and Yōsuke Itō has shouldered the responsibility of character design.

The series is animated by the Japanese studio ENGI or Entertainment Graphic Innovation, with Deko Akao leading the writing team. The opening theme song, “Koko de Ikiteru.” is sung by Mary × jon-Yakitory, while “Kodō,” which is the ending theme song, is performed by Kagura Nana.

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. So, if you have a subscription, then you can head here to watch the latest episodes in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. People in Scandinavian countries can watch the show with Russian, German, and French subtitles on Wakanim.

The show is licensed by Muse Communication in Southeast and South Asia, and if you are from this part of the world, then you can stream the show on iQIYI and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Yui Saikawa, a middle school idol girl, asks Kimihiko for help, but he seems reluctant. However, Nagisa Natsunagi intervenes, surprising Kimihiko by claiming that she is a detective and offering to work for her. It turns out that Yui needs their assistance in stopping a thief who has challenged her to steal 3,000,000,000 yen sapphire, a family heirloom that Saikawa wants to protect at all costs.

In the following days, Kimihiko cuts himself off from everyone and does not attend school only to show up for Yui’s rehearsal with Nagisa. There she gets attacked by a mysterious man on the stage, which catches Kimihiko’s attention. By the end of the episode, after a lot of deliberation, he concludes that Yui is lying. In episode 4, titled “What I See in That Eye” or “Sono Hitomi ni Miete Iru Mono,” the secret behind Saikawa’s eye patch may finally get revealed. Furthermore, Nagisa and Kimihiko may figure out Yui’s real motives and the reason that made her approach them.

