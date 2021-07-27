‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ or ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is a mystery action Seinen TV anime based on light novel series of the same name illustrated by Umibōzu and written by Nigojū. The show follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a crisis magnet living a low-key life in high school. His life takes an unprecedented turn when he meets a girl with an uncanny resemblance to her silver-haired friend Siesta and compatriot, who passed away sometime in the past. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 5 titled “That Was Directed at One Year in the Future” or “Sore wa Ichinen-go no Mirai e Muketa” is slated to premiere on August 1, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS, BS-NTV, and TVA. Season 1 has 12 episodes. The Japanese animation studio ENGI has developed the series, with Manabu Kurihara serving as the director and Deko Akao overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Yōsuke Itō, and the music composition is done by Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano. The opening theme song, “Koko de Ikiteru,” is performed by Mary × jon-Yakitory, while the “Kodō,” which is the ending theme song, is sung by Kagura Nana.

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

People in the U.S, Canada, and the British Isles can stream ‘Detective Is Already Dead’ on Funimation. The mystery romance TV anime is accessible on Wakanim in Scandinavian countries with Russian, German, and French subtitles. Fans in Southeast and South Asia can watch the show on iQIYI, Muse Asia’s YouTube channel, and Bilibili.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, titled “What I See in That Eye” or “Sono Hitomi ni Miete Iru Mono” Kimihiko and Nagisa figure out the assassin’s position during Yui’s performance and are able to save her just when an arrow is about to hit her left eye. It turns out that she wears the eyepatch to hide the 3,000,000,000 yen sapphire. Her parents gifted her the family heirloom many years ago, and it grants her the ability to see through things.

To Nagisa’s surprise, Kimihiko also proves that Yui actually planned to kill them with a bomb hidden in her vault because the real perpetrators behind her attack manipulated her into believing they were her enemies. Yui admits that all of this is true but is surprised to find out that Kimihiko and Nagisa want her to become their compatriots.

In episode 5 titled “That Was Directed at One Year in the Future” or “Sore wa Ichinen-go no Mirai e Muketa” Siesta’s daughter Charlotte Arisaka Anderson who was once pressured to work with Kimihiko, may meet him again. Yui will begin her journey as Kimihiko and Nagisa’s partner in their new mission.

