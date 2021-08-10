Based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Nigojuu and illustrated by Umibouzu, ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ or ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ is a mystery action Seinen TV anime. It revolves around Kimihiko Kimizuka, a young adult who tends to get involved in extraordinary situations. After working with legendary detective Siesta for years, Kimihiko returns to normal life after Siesta’s apparent death. However, he is drawn back to the world of mystery after discovering that his classmate Nagisa Natsunagi has received Siesta’s heart. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 7, titled ‘Someday, I Will Remember This Day,’ is set to release on August 15, 2021, in Japan. It will be available at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS-NTV, and TV Aichi. Season 1 has 12 episodes. Studio ENGI developed the series, with Manabu Kurihara helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno leading the writing staff. Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano collaborated on the music, while Yousuke Itou handled the character designs. Mary x jon-YAKITORI sang the opening theme track, “Koko de Ikiteru.,” and Nana Kagura sang the ending theme track, “Kodou.”

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

Viewers in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK can watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. Episodes with French, German, and Russian subtitles will also be available on the platform. In South and Southeast Asia, the episodes can be watched on Muse Asia YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Siesta and her sidekick chase Hel to the outside of the facility on a large robot. After realizing that she doesn’t have any more bullets or missiles, Siesta ejects Kimihiko from the cockpit and slams Hel’s monstrous creature with her robot. Kimihiko later finds her among the debris, injured but alive. Suddenly Hel appears; apparently, the collision didn’t kill her either. Still a blind believer in her destiny, she tries to attack Siesta with a sword. However, Siesta forces Hel to stab herself instead. As Siesta prepares to Hel off, the latter shouts the word “Chameleon” and vanishes.

Later, as Siesta recuperates from her injuries, Kimihiko takes care of her. While out shopping, he finds a young girl named Alicia, who apparently has amnesia and can only remember her first name. Kimihiko introduces her to Siesta, who accepts the case and tells Alicia that she has to do the work of a detective in her place. Fuubi, who hasn’t yet gone back to Japan, reveals to Siesta and Kimihiko that Jack the Ripper has been resurrected.

In episode 7, Siesta and Kimihiko might figure out what or who Chameleon is. Their investigation might lead them to some uncomfortable revelations about their new client.

