‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ or ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ is an action Seinen TV anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Nigojuu and illustrated by Umibouzu. It follows Kimihiko Kimizuka, an incredibly unlucky young adult who always ends up in some trouble. In one such instance, he meets the legendary detective named Siesta, who recruits Kimihiko as her assistant. After working several years on countless cases, he returns to his old life as a high schooler and keeps a low profile, all the while dealing with the pain of Siesta’s death.

His life takes an unprecedented turn when he learns that Nagisa Natsunagi, his classmate who has an uncanny resemblance with his old colleague, has received her heart as well. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 8, titled ‘With That, We Set out on a Journey Once Again,’ is set to release on August 22, 2021, in Japan. It will be available at different times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS-NTV, and TV Aichi. The anime is developed by ENGI, with Manabu Kurihara helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno overseeing the scripts. Yousuke Itou has designed the characters, and the series music is composed by Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano. The opening theme song, “Koko de Ikiteru.,” is performed by Mary x jon-YAKITORI, while Nana Kagura sang the ending theme song, “Kodou.”

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

‘Detective Is Already Dead’ is available for streaming on Funimation in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. People in Scandinavian countries can stream the latest episodes on Wakanim. In some countries in South and Southeast Asia, fantasy anime is accessible on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Kimihiko is entrusted with the responsibility to take care of Alicia while she looks for the Eye of the Sapphire. While Siesta’s assistant is too careful around her, Alicia is annoyed by his condescending tone as he keeps on telling her what to do. They spend the entire day trying to complete the mission but to no avail. They then head to the hotel, where they have dinner with Siesta, who has finally recovered completely.

While Siesta and Kimihiko are discussing Alicia’s performance, she suddenly points out that the detective-assistant duo trusts each other a little too much. They do whatever the other tells them to. Just when she claims that they appear to be in love with each other, Siesta cuts her off by calling the waiter. When Alicia goes to bed, the duo drinks together then heads to Siesta’s room, where things heat up a little when they get closer and sleep alongside one another on the same bed.

The legendary detective confesses that she will never forget the time she has spent with him and draws Kimihiko closer to her for a kiss. The following morning she is embarrassed by what transpired the previous night and is about to erase his short-term memories when Alicia knocks on the door. She comes with an eyepatch for Kimihiko, who had previously got injured in a fight. In episode 8, the detective and assistant duo will finally learn something shocking about Alicia’s past. They may also come closer to finding more about Chameleon and Hel’s whereabouts.

