Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Nigojuu and illustrated by Umibouzu, ‘Tantei wa Mou, Shindeiru.’ or ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ is an action Seinen TV anime. The show centers upon Kimihiko Kimizuka, a remarkably unlucky young adult who by no fault of his own always ends up in ridiculously troublesome situations. However, in one such instance, he meets the legendary detective named Siesta and gets forcibly enlisted by her as her assistant.

After working several years with her, Kimihiko returns to high school and lives a low-key life trying to avoid all unnecessary attention. But when he comes across a girl with an uncanny resemblance to her former partner, his life takes an unprecedented turn. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ episode 9, titled ‘SPES,’ is scheduled to premiere on August 29, 2021, in Japan. It will air at various times on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, KBS Kyoto, BS-NTV, and TV Aichi. The Japanese animation studio, ENGI, has developed the series with Manabu Kurihara helming the directorial team and Hitomi Mieno leading the writing staff. The characters are designed by Yousuke Itou, and the series music is composed by Yuuyu, Naoki Tani, and Tatsuya Yano. Mary x jon-YAKITORI has performed the opening theme track “Koko de Ikiteru.,” while the ending theme song “Kodou” is sung by Nana Kagura.

Where to Watch the Detective Is Already Dead Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Detective Is Already Dead’ on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles in the UK, United States, Canada, and Ireland. In Scandinavian countries, the series is streaming on Wakanim. Fans from Asia can watch the latest episodes on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Detective Is Already Dead Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Siesta and Kimihiko speculate that Hel may have inherited Cerberus’ powers and his mission. As they begin to plan to stop the serial murders, Alicia insists on joining them in their investigation and, despite Siesta’s warning, decides to look into the case on her own. The following day, the trio goes to meet the mother of a victim, and Siesta’s insensitive questions make everyone uncomfortable. Later, even though she admits that she has been harsh, she argues that it was necessary to gather crucial insight into the murder.

However, Kimihiko disagrees with her, and for the first time in so many years of working together, the duo has a bitter confrontation. The same night, while the sidekick tries to make things up with the legendary detective, he suddenly realizes that Alicia is in trouble thanks to the tracker he has planted in her ring. When they find her lying unconscious in a dark alley, they find a wound on her left shoulder while a policeman who has been a target of attempted heart harvesting gone wrong lays injured with a gun on his side and a stabbing wound on his chest.

Kimihiko lifts Alicia and is rushes to the hospital and ensures that she receives some treatment. But when he later falls asleep, she suddenly disappears from her bed. He is able to track her down again using the ring, but when he arrives at the location, he finds Siesta, who argues that Alicia is the attacker who tried to take the policeman’s heart. But Kimihiko refuses to accept it as a possibility. Alicia soon shows up and argues that she has a split personality, and it’s her other half that has been carrying out the heinous crimes.

When she gets emotional, Kimihiko tries to console her when all of a sudden Alicia jumps forward to stab him, only for Siesta to intervene and restrain her. While the assistant and detective argue about what they should do, Chameleon suddenly shows up and takes Alicia away. In episode 9, Kimihiko and Siesta will head to the secluded island where Alicia has been taken and try to get her back. They may learn all the secrets of the SPES as well.

