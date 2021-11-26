The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date, New Cast, and Plot Details

‘The Dragon Prince’ is an action-adventure animated series that follows two prince half-brothers that embark on an epic adventure with an elf assassin named Rayla. Charged with taking care of an infant dragon prince, the unlikely trio attempt to end the centuries-long conflict between humans and magical creatures in the mystical land of Xadia.

Created by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, the show has garnered a loyal fan following that has enjoyed being immersed in its world ever since season 1 premiered back in 2018. Critics, too, have complimented the series for its story, animation, and stellar vocal performances. The saga seems to have a long way to go, and audiences are eagerly awaiting another installment after the season 3 cliffhanger. If you’re wondering when we might get to see more, you’re in luck! Here’s everything we know about ‘The Dragon Prince’ season 4.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Release Date

‘The Dragon Prince’ season 3 premiered on November 22, 2019, on Netflix. All 9 episodes of the season, each with a runtime of about 30 minutes, were released simultaneously.

As far as season 4 is concerned, we’ve got some good news. In 2020, the epic fantasy adventure series was greenlit for not just one but four more seasons! This means, if all goes well, we will get to see the entire ‘The Dragon Prince’ saga across 7 seasons on Netflix. However, the show has a substantial production process, which means that the upcoming season 4, titled ‘Earth,’ is still seemingly in the works.

In an interview in October 2021, Ehasz revealed that all the scripts for season 4 had been written and recorded and were in the process of being designed and storyboarded. Thus, at the time, the story was essentially being brought to life through the magic of animation.

Hey #TheDragonPrince community! We are getting lots of requests for news about Season 4, so here is an update! pic.twitter.com/BNAAMz2LU7 — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) January 28, 2021

He also revealed that two graphic novels, titled ‘Bloodmoon Huntress’ and ‘The Puzzle House,’ which would delve into Rayla, Soren, and Claudia’s pasts, were expected to release in 2022. The novels will apparently add emotional depth to the story arcs and possibly give fans some juicy details about what drives their beloved characters. Lastly, Ehasz recommended reading the graphic novel ‘The Dragon Prince: Through the Moon’ in the meantime, which is set in the aftermath of season 3 and gives some important context about Rayla’s character.

With the team hard at work on season 4 and a host of (already released and upcoming) graphic novels, there is a lot for fans of the show to delve into as well as look forward to. Considering the information divulged by the show co-creator in October 2021, we can expect to see ‘The Dragon Prince’ season 4 sometime in early 2022.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The upcoming season 4 will see the return of Paula Burrows, Jack DeSena, and Sasha Rojen, who voice Rayla, Callum, and Ezran, respectively. Other cast members who lend their voices and are expected to return include Jason Simpson (Viren), Racquel Belmonte (Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (Soren), Erik Dellums (Aaravos), Jonathan Holmes (Runaan), and others. Luc Roderique, who has previously voiced King Harrow, will also bring a new character — a sunfire elf named Karim — to life in the upcoming season 4.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

Season 3 ends with the dramatic battle between Viren’s army and the elves, humans, and dragons united against him. During the climactic moments, Rayla throws herself off the pinnacle, taking Viren with her. She is subsequently saved by Callum while Viren falls. However, the latter is then resurrected by Claudia, and Aaravos builds a cocoon to begin transforming into something else.

In the upcoming season 4, titled ‘Earth,’ we can expect to see the revived Viren once again wreak havoc even as the protagonists try to bring peace to Xadia. The elf mage Aaravos will also likely play a more prominent role in his new form, and the new character, Karim, promises to bring some intriguing twists to the plotline. Ehasz has also confirmed that the upcoming season 4 will “hit the ground running,” so be prepared for some explosive magical adventures as soon as the new season kicks off.

