‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic comedy anime that is based on the manga series of the same name by Koharu Inoue. The show follows a young Duke named Bocchan, who is unfortunately cursed with the power to kill every living thing that he touches. Afraid of his uncontrolled abilities, his mother banishes him to a mansion in the woods, where he lives with his childhood friend and maid Alice and a butler named Rob.

The wild misadventures that follow are hilarious and entertaining to watch, which can get anyone hooked. With episode 4 of the show about to release, we decided to come up with a brief overview of what to expect. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 1 episode 4 titled “The Duke, Alice, and Memories of Snow” or “Botchan to Arisu to Yuki no Kioku” will release on July 25, 2021, in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ytv. The series is animated by the Japanese animation studio J.C.Staff with Yoshinobu Yamakawa serving as the director.

Michiru Kuwabata has shouldered the responsibility of character design while Hideki Shirane has led the writing staff. Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Man have performed the opening theme “Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru,” and the closing theme song “Nocturne” is sung by Mano.

Where to Stream the Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 Online?

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ is available on Funimation in Ireland, the US, UK, Canada, and some countries in South America. The series is accessible on the platform in Portuguese, Spanish and English subtitles.

People in Scandinavian countries can stream the show on Wakanim with German, Russian, English, and French subtitles. In Asia, season 1 is available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and as video-on-demand on Aniplus Asia’s website.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled “The Duke and the Meteor Shower During the Full Moon,” Alice and Duke visit a festival where the latter plays the piano to comfort a lost child. Soon, Bocchan and Alice begin to enjoy each other’s company, only for Duke to then get depressed over the fact that he can’t touch her even on a date. They then go to watch the meteor shower on a boat, where Alice trips and falls into the water.

There they spend some time alone, getting closer to each other. Although Alice asks for a kiss to trick the Duke and make him fall in the water, Bocchan remains reluctant and refuses. In all the chaos, they miss the meteor shower upsetting the Duke, who wanted to confess his feelings for her. However, understanding his inner turmoil, Alice reassures him that they have time, and he can retry when the next meteor shower happens.

In episode 4, titled “The Duke, Alice, and Memories of Snow,” the Duke and his maid may relive their memories from the past, reminiscing about the unforgettable winters when they used to spend time with each other without fearing the curse. Viewers may also get to learn more about Duke’s family and how their relationship was like when they were younger.

