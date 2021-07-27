Based on Koharu Inoue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a fantasy romance comedy TV anime. It recounts the story of a Duke named Bocchan, who gets cursed by a witch with the power to kill living things with just a touch. Frightened by his unwanted ability, he is banished to a mansion by his noble mother, where he lives with his childhood friend and maid, Alice, and butler, Rob. The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ episode 5, titled “The Duke, a Crow, and Ice Skating” or “The Duke, a Crow, and Ice Skating” is all set to premiere on August 1, 2021, in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ytv. The series is developed by J.C.Staff, with Yoshinobu Yamakawa as the director and Hideki Shirane leading the writing staff.

Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe have composed the music for the show, and the characters are designed by Michiru Kuwabata. The Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano has performed the opening theme song “Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru” while the ending theme song, “Nocturne,” is sung by Mano.

Where to Stream the Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 Online?

‘Duke of Death and His Maid’ is accessible on Funimation in Ireland, the US, UK, Canada, and some countries in South America with English subtitles. People in Scandinavian countries can watch the latest episodes on Wakanim. The platform offers fantasy-comedy anime with German, English, Russian, and French subtitles. In Southeast Asia, season 1 is accessible as video-on-demand on Aniplus Asia’s website and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4 titled “The Duke, Alice, and Memories of Snow” or “Botchan to Arisu to Yuki no Kioku,” Alice ignores Bocchan, who begins to suspect that something is wrong with her. It turns that she has a fever, and Bocchan decides to give her moral support and to be by her side. Later, when it snows, they make snowmen and play with each other without a care in the world.

However, when they return to the mansion, Alice notices that her mother’s earrings are missing. Unable to see her worried, Bocchan later goes outside alone to look for it and meets a witch named Caph, who is searching for her friend. She uses fire to melt the ice and finds the earrings immediately. Later, when they return to the mansion, Caph explains that she is half-human and half-witch.

After spending her entire life shunned by both species, she now only trusts her friend. But she abruptly leaves when Bocchan remarks that she appears to be fond of her friend. In episode 5, titled “The Duke, a Crow, and Ice Skating” or “Botchan to Karasu to Aisu Sukēto,” Bocchan and Alice may get closer and, with all the snow, probably plan to go for ice skating together.

