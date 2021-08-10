Developed from a manga series by Koharu Inoue, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic comedy TV anime. It revolves around the romance between Bocchan, a duke who carries a curse that kills anyone or anything he touches, and his maid Alice. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ episode 7, titled ‘The Duke’s and Alice’s Uneventful Day,’ is set to release on August 15, 2021, in Japan. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ytv. Studio J.C.Staff developed the series, with Yoshiki Yamakawa helming the directorial team and Hideki Shirane leading the writing staff. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe created the music, and Michiru Kuwabata designed the characters. Bocchan (Natsuki Hanae) & Alice (Ayumi Mano) sang the opening theme track “Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru,” and Alice (Ayumi Mano) sang the ending theme track “Nocturne.”

Where to Stream the Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 Online?

Viewers from North and South America and the British Isles can watch the episodes on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. Wakanim is airing the episodes with English subtitles in the Scandinavian countries. Episodes with French, Russian, and German subtitles are also available on the platform. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is streaming the episodes in certain countries in Asia. The anime is also available as VoD content on Aniplus Asia’s website.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Bocchan eagerly waits for Zain and Cuff to arrive. With his power, he helps clear out a significant portion of the conservatory. He makes a wreath out of the dead flowers and offers it to Alice. A mother cat steals one of Alice’s gowns while she is in the shower. When Bocchan sees this, a furiously blushing duke takes his own coat off and wraps it around Alice, effectively earning more teasing from the woman he is in love with.

After Zain and Cuff arrive, they guide Bocchan and Alice through a portal to the Sabbath. At first, everything that Bocchan sees and experiences there terrifies him. Daleth, the leader, takes attendance before the meeting begins earnestly. Cuff introduces Bocchan and Alice as her and Zain’s children, much to the latter’s dismay. After the meeting ends, Daleth reveals that she knew Alice’s mother. She also tells Bocchan that the witch that cursed him is dead. She then reveals Bocchan as a human and disappears. With other witches coming after them, Bocchan and his friends leave.

Episode 7 might revolve around a seemingly ordinary day in the lives of Bocchan and Alice. Bocchan sister might come for a visit. The protagonists may find out more information about the witch that cursed Bocchan.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime