‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic comedy TV anime based on Koharu Inoue’s manga series of the same name. The show follows Bocchan, a young duke who is cursed by a witch with the power to kill anyone he touches. Afraid of his frightening abilities, his mother banishes him to an isolated mansion in the woods to live a life of isolation. Luckily, his childhood friend and maid decides to stick to his side despite the danger, and along with his dutiful butler, Rob makes Bocchan’s life easier. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ episode 8, titled ‘White Snow, Black Clothes,’ is set to release on August 22, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ytv at various times. J.C.Staff, the Japanese animation studio, has developed the series with Yoshiki Yamakawa helming the directorial team and Hideki Shirane overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Michiru Kuwabata, and the series’ music is composed by Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe. The opening theme song, “Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru,” is performed by Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano. On the other hand, Ayumi Mano sang the ending theme song “Nocturne.”

Where to Stream the Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 Online?

Fans from the British Isles, North and South America can watch ‘Duke of Death and His Maid’ on Funimation. In Scandinavian countries, the series is accessible on Wakanim. The fantasy anime is also accessible as VoD content on Aniplus Asia’s website. In some countries in Asia, you can watch the show on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, After learning that the witch who cursed Bocchan is no longer alive, Alice decides to take matters into her own hand and do something. She digs up all the information she can and makes a potion that supposedly cures all curses. Sadly, it does not work on the Duke. She then comes up with another strange idea and makes Bocchan sing a song that removes curses, but instead of helping the Duke in any way, it, in fact, makes matters worse for the master-maid duo as the songwriter’s ghosts suddenly appear and try to harass Alice. Luckily, Bocchan finishes the song without fumbling, and the ghosts then disappear, satisfied with the music.

Later, when Duke tries to prank Alice, he nearly curses a plant that Rob has been looking after for decades. However, they end up fighting Bocchan’s grandmother’s lost jewel hidden inside the plant thanks to Duke’s clumsiness. When he is alone with the maid, the cursed book puts them into sleep, where they finally get the chance to be intimate with one another. However, Bocchan realizes that he can’t feel anything. Just when they are about to kiss, they return to the real world, and the Duke finds himself all alone in the library. In episode 8, the master and the maid duo will spend time with each other in the snow. They may finally learn something useful about the the curse and begin to formulate a plan to get rid of it.

