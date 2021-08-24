Based on Koharu Inoue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ or ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ is a fantasy romantic comedy TV anime. The show centers upon a young duke named Bocchan, who unfortunately gets cursed by a witch with the ability to kill anyone that he touches. Fearing that he may end up hurting them, his royal mother decides to banish him to an isolated mansion in the woods away from his loved ones.

Luckily, he has his childhood friend and maid Alice by his side, who refuses to leave him alone, risking her life in the process. Her dedication wins Bocchan’s heart, and he vows to get rid of the curse someday. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ episode 9, titled ‘The Duke, Alice, and the Christmas Eve Vow,’ is slated to premiere on August 29, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ytv at different times. The series is animated by J.C.Staff with Yoshiki Yamakawa helming the directorial team and Hideki Shirane leading the writing staff.

Michiru Kuwabata has designed the characters, and the series’ music is composed by Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe. Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano performed the opening theme song “Mangetsu to Silhouette no Yoru,” while the ending theme song “Nocturne” is sung by Mano alone.

Where to Stream the Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 Online?

‘Duke of Death and His Maid’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes. Fans from Scandinavian countries can stream the fantasy series on Wakanim. Aniplus Asia’s website (as VOD content) and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel both have the anime series in their catalogs.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Duke’s mother confesses that she still looks at her elder son as the true heir even though she had previously expressed her reservations about it in past. Even Viola believes Duke is the right fit which naturally infuriates his younger brother Walter. When Duke’s sister visits his mansion, she attacks Cuff, thinking that she is an intruder.

However, the witch was visiting Bocchan to learn to read and write because she really wanted to impress Zain. When Rob finds Viola apprehending Cuff, he immediately intervenes to clarify things. Meanwhile, Alice is lost in her thoughts, thinking about the time she first came to the mansion to help the Duke. Initially, Bochhan hated her and made her life miserable in every possible manner, but his childhood friend refused to leave her alone and stuck with him through thick and thin.

However, the curse, the accompanying isolation from his loved ones’ and his annoyance with Alice forced the Duke to run away. He was lucky that Alice soon followed him as he almost died in the cold. The maid ended up scolding Bocchan and reminded him that he always stood by her side when she was young, so he is important to her and, therefore, should not think of throwing his life away.

Her emotional appeal moves the Duke, who agrees to go back to the mansion and realizes that he may have fallen in love with her. In episode 9, Bocchan will celebrate Christmas with his childhood best friend, Alice. The duo will also share a vow with one another and will spend some quality time with one another.

