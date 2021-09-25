The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2: Release Date and Plot Details

Based on Koharu Inoue’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ or ‘Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid’ is a supernatural romantic-comedy anime. The show follows a young Duke who is cursed with the horrifying power to kill anyone that he touches. Realizing that he poses a threat to the rest of the family, Duke’s mother banishes him to a mansion in the woods where he is supposed to lead an isolated life. Luckily his maid Alice stands with him through the thick and thin, ensuring that he is never alone.

The anime first premiered on July 4, 2021, and slowly garnered a decent fan following. Over time, the comical misadventures and heartwarming relationship of the Duke and his maid became an ideal pass time for anime fans. After the first season’s conclusion, fans are wondering if the show will get another season or not. If you, too, are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Release Date

‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 1 released on July 4, 2021, and after an 11-week long run concluded on September 19, 2021. The first season comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of about 22-24 minutes each.

We have a piece of good news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for an update on the second season. Just after the premiere of season 1 finale, the supernatural romance-comedy anime got officially renewed for another installment. The studio, main staff, and release date are yet to be announced for the show. Although it is not one of the most popular shows around, whoever has watched the anime will vouch that it’s quite entertaining.

NEWS: The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Officially Announced 🥀 Read on: https://t.co/syjE3t3rxd pic.twitter.com/3Vmug1xtQ1 — Funimation (@Funimation) September 19, 2021

After a cliffhanger ending, the renewal seemed inevitable, but fans must not have expected that the news would come this early. But, that raises a further question, how long will the fans have to wait for the upcoming installment? However, the good news is that the wait is not going to be a long one.

The first season of the anime adapted five out of thirteen volumes of Koharu Inoue’s work. Therefore, there is enough source material for another season which means the show’s production won’t be delayed. Assuming that the main staff and studio are finalized in the coming months, we can expect ‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ season 2 to release sometime in fall 2022.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Duke finally spends some quality time at the family estate after getting banished to his mansion in the woods. With Viola, he goes to the garden where he was cursed by the witch all those years ago. When he finally has a conversation with his mother, she gives him an ultimatum to break his curse by Spring. In case he fails to do so, his younger brother Walter will become the heir.

Her decision may seem harsh, but with Duke’s father suffering from a terminal illness, she had no option. Interestingly, Bocchan uses the opportunity to open up about his feelings for Alice and announces that he will marry her. However, when his mother disagrees with his choice, he storms off angrily. He later tells Alice what happened at the family estate but promises to marry her in spite of her mother’s disapproval.

In season 2, as fans may have already guessed, the Duke will begin a more relentless search for a cure of the curse. Now that Walter knows that he stands a chance of becoming the heir, he will plot to force Bocchan to abdicate his position. Meanwhile, Alice and Duke will get closer than ever before. Zain and Cuff know far more than the duo about curses, so it is likely that they will ultimately play an instrumental role in finding the cure.

