The Equalizer Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

‘The Equalizer’ is a thrilling crime drama TV series created by Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah. It revolves around Robyn McCall, a single mother and former CIA operative living in New York City. While she has left her past career behind, she still uses her skills to be a vigilante figure AKA the Equalizer, to defend helpless citizens from crime. On her quest for justice, Robyn is helped by many former friends and new allies but also finds herself chased by the very law enforcers she once worked for.

Ever since the series debuted in February 2021, fans have loved it for its dynamic characters and gripping narrative. Moreover, given the explosive ending of season 2, they are now eager to find out if they will see Robyn in action a third time. To answer everyone’s questions, here is everything we know so far about ‘The Equalizer’ season 3.

The Equalizer Season 3 Release Date

‘The Equalizer’ season 2 premiered on October 10, 2021, on CBS. The finale aired on May 15, 2021, making the total number of episodes in season 2 to be 18. Each episode is of a duration of 43-44 minutes. Now, let’s talk about the potential third installment of the show.

Fans can rejoice doubly, as the show has been officially renewed for seasons 3 and 4. In May 2022, Thom Sherman, the senior executive vice president of programming at CBS Entertainment, confirmed the same in a statement saying, “‘The Equalizer’ continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons.” Not just that, creator and lead actor Queen Latifah also divulged about the show returning for two more outings in an interview.

Given that the third season has been greenlit by CBS, it is likely that it might already be in the pre-production stages. The waiting time for it now just depends upon the production schedule decided by the makers as well as the availability of the cast and crew members. If everything goes as planned, ‘The Equalizer’ season 3 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q4 2022.

The Equalizer Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The upcoming season 3 will see Queen Latifah returning as Robyn McCall and Laya DeLeon Hayes shall reprise the role of Delilah. Tory Kittles and Liza Lapira may also come back as Marcus Dante and Melody Bayani respectively. In addition, Lorraine Toussaint can be expected to return as Aunt Vi and Jennifer Ferrin might feature again as Avery Grafton.

Other cast members who shall most likely reprise their roles include Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Frank Pando (Captain Torres), Chris Vance (Mason Quinn), and Dominic Fumusa (Detective Ken Mallory). However, Chris Noth (William Bishop) and Erica Camarano (Detective Paley) won’t be returning as their characters have died. Apart from this, new cast members may join the third season as well.

The Equalizer Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Robyn leaving her plans of quitting vigilantism when Marcus asks her help with tracing a group of unidentified robbers, who have killed Detective Paley. Furthermore, she briefly crosses paths with her former husband Dr. Miles to help a gunshot victim, leading to a complicated situation. Later, Detective Ken Mallory, who is hired to unmask and arrest the Equalizer, starts suspecting Marcus of being connected to them. On the other hand, DA Grafton continues to pursue Robyn desperately, but when the latter saves her from a murder attempt, she calls off the manhunt and leaves her with a warning.

Meanwhile, Robyn solves an array of cases with her team, such as rescuing Marcus when he gets abducted by two fellow cops, finding the murderers involved in a hate crime, and helping Aunt Vi with a trial where she is the juror. Elsewhere, Mel reveals that Harry is alive but he gets arrested, only to be helped out of prison by William. Unfortunately, the latter dies in a plane crash caused by Mason. As the season ends, Robyn and Mason have a face-off over William’s death and Delilah finds out about Harry and Mel helping her mother.

The third season shall pick off from the cliffhanger ending of its predecessor and reveal whether Robyn manages to avenge William’s death from Mason. Apart from this, it shall further explore the changes in Delilah and Robyn’s relationship, now that she knows the truth about her mother. Other potential story arcs than can be expanded upon include chances of a romance between Robyn and Dante, as well as DA Grafton deciding to go after the Equalizer again. On top of that, our skilled protagonist will be facing a new set of challenging cases and shall continue helping New Yorkers with her loyal team.

