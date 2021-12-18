The Expanse Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The Rocinante finds itself on a perilous mission in the second episode of ‘The Expanse’ season 6. They have to take down another ship as commanded by Avarasala. On top of that, she sends another member to assist them in their mission. However, the crew is shocked to learn that the Secretary-General has other plans in store. Take a dive into the recap section to know more. In case you are updated with the happenings of the second episode and are wondering about the release date and other details of the upcoming installment, we have got your back.

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Expanse’ season 6 episode 3 is all set to land on December 24, 2021, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. The sixth and final season of the show will have six episodes with a runtime of 42–56 minutes each. Fresh episodes release on the streaming platform on a weekly basis, every Friday.

Where to Watch The Expanse Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Expanse’ season 6 episode 3 by logging onto Amazon Prime Video at the aforementioned date and time. Since the show is exclusive to Amazon, episodes of season 6 will not be available on other streaming services.

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode, titled ‘Force Projection,’ will focus on the upcoming war between Avarasala and Marco. She will harness the power of the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to take down the enemy. Drummer, on the other hand, might find a way to access Marco’s supply depots. Meanwhile, his relationship with Filip might suffer. In the midst of war and destruction, Holden and Naomi will feel bogged down by the threat that comes when Rocinante is suddenly roped into the battle

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘The Expanse’ season 6, titled ‘Strange Dogs,’ features the planet in the Laconia system in Ring #673. A young girl fails to save a bird animal and decides to monitor the rest of the creatures using a drone. However, the device stops working, and then her path is then met by a giant creature that tries to talk to her. She digs up a grave for the fallen bird, but the giant snatches the body and runs off.

As the Rocinante crew enters the U.N.N. Supply Ship in the Belt, Holden and his crew are joined by Bobbie at Avasarala’s command. They now have to reorient their mission since Avasarala wants the data of the Stopper ship onboard. On Ceres Station, Filip Inaros is in a holding cell, so his father, Marco Inaros, requests the authorities to put the prisoner into his custody. Marco tries to cover up the murder under the guise of self-defense. Drummer pays Walker to take care of Michio and, in the process, develops an interest in Marco’s supply depots.

Meanwhile, Rocinante’s mission goes downhill because the enemy ship, The Azure Dragon, realizes that they’re being targeted. However, Bobbie tries to deactivate it while Naomi returns to the Rocinante after having a panic attack, and Peaches gets hurt. Holden and Amos finally collect the necessary data. Amos tells Peaches that she saved Bobbie’s life, and Holden, on the other hand, chides her for not following instructions. However, she is a part of the crew now. When the news reaches Marco, he prepares himself for the worst.

