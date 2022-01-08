The Expanse Season 6 Finale Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Expanse,’ Avasarala tries to get Camina on her side in order to fight against Marco Inaros. He has come up with a new strategy that has posed a threat upon other planets, and Avasarala now wants to protect her crew. Despite Holden trying to warn her against the trouble she might end up inviting, she is determined to defeat Marco. If you haven’t watched episode 5, take a look at the recap. Now, without further ado, let us dive into the details for the series finale of ‘The Expanse.’

The Expanse Season 6 Finale Release Date

‘The Expanse’ season 6 episode 6 is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, at 12 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. The last episode of the series will have a runtime of around 55-60 minutes. So if you want to catch the finale live, tune in to the platform at the above-mentioned date and time.

Where to Watch The Expanse Season 6 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘The Expanse’ season 6 episode 6 by logging onto Amazon Prime Video as and when it starts streaming on the platform on the date and time mentioned above. The final episode of the show will also be available on other live streaming websites such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. The older episodes of the show can also be watched on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

The Expanse Season 6 Finale Spoilers

‘The Expanse’ season 6 episode 6 is titled ‘Babylon’s Ashes.’ In the series finale, Xan’s condition will be revealed. After his recovery, it seems like he has changed. Cara might discover what her brother is going through. Meanwhile, the Free Navy’s fight against opposing forces will finally reach a conclusion, and Holden’s Theory of the Ring will be explored in detail. It will be a challenge to overpower Marco Inaros and his fierce crew. In addition, we can also expect the death of a significant character in the emotionally charged and action-packed finale of season 6.

The Expanse Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 of ‘The Expanse’ season 6, titled ‘Why We Fight,’ starts with Cara leaving Xan in the woods, where he gets nursed back to health. Cara is elated to see him back in his senses, but something seems unusually different about him. Camina Drummer is ready for war and has placed six railguns across the Rings, making Avasarala extremely nervous about proceeding. Gareth suggests abandoning Ceres, but Avasarala refuses to do so. In the meantime, the Roci gets a new upgrade which includes carbon silicate plating.

Holden senses the impending danger that the Rings could bring. However, Avasarala still insists on going through the Rings because of the threat posed by the railguns. She wants Holden to help her forge good ties with Camina, who becomes a celebrity on Ceres but has lost her crew to the war. Hence, a saddened Camina refuses to forgive Naomi. So she ends up revealing the truth behind Avasarala’s plan. She discovers that Camina might be fighting for the Inner Planets, so she is mad at Naomi for ruining the plan.

Camina is unwilling to change her mind about Avasarala. She is still seen as a torturer judging from her history in season 1. Subsequently, Rosenfeld tells Filip that it is refreshing to witness the fierceness in him. Marco sees himself in Filip, so it is clear who Filip’s father is. Filip goes to see Tadeo and realizes that his brother is dead. He died as a result of an explosion. Tadeo is devastated, so Filip tries to stay by his side. Finally, Avasarala decides to call a truce so that she can stop Marco Inaros. In the end, Camina takes some time before giving in but seems determined to fight against Marco.

