The Expanse Season 6: Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby’s ‘The Expanse’ is undoubtedly one of the best science fiction political dramas of the 2000s. Based on the book series of the same name by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (who jointly go by the pen name James S.A. Corey), ‘The Expanse’ is set in a universe where humans have colonized the solar system and are facing an intragalactic fight for power and survival. The Amazon Prime Video series follows four characters aboard the Martian gunship Rocinante as they combat personal crises, political war, and mysterious outside technology that threatens the human race.

‘The Expanse’ premiered on December 14, 2015. Since then, with five seasons under its belt, the series has only increased the size of its fanbase. With several accolades to its name, ‘The Expanse’ has proven many times that it’s an expert at weaving diverse human-centric tales amongst the stars, chronicling mankind’s thirst for power, companionship, and survival. The shocking ending of season 5 clearly merits another season, so that fans may get the answers they desperately need. So, what’s up with season 6? When is it coming? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Expanse’ season 6.

The Expanse Season 6 Release Date

It’s time for the good news. Amazon Prime Video announced the renewal of the show on November 24, 2020. And now there’s a release date! Get ready to see ‘The Expanse’ season 6 on December 10, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. It will comprise six episodes which will be released weekly. The finale of season 6 will air on January 14, 2022.

Get ready for some juice! #TheExpanse season 6 is coming. pic.twitter.com/XDYGZ9VEpH — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) October 8, 2021

Fans are simultaneously thrilled and saddened by the news of the sixth season. Why? Because, unfortunately, it is also set to be the last season. However, many hope that the series will be revived the way it was once before — when Amazon Prime Video swooped in to save it after Syfy dropped it following three seasons.

Actor Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata) seemed to hint that a return may be a possibility. “Look, this is the end of the TV show on Amazon. So, we’ll just have to see what happens,” she said. Showrunner Naren Shankar evasively acknowledged that the show may have a future beyond season 6. “They [Alcon Television Group] control the property, but what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty and Daniel would say exactly the same thing.” However, for now, the show’s run on Amazon Prime Video will definitely end with season 6.

The Expanse Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast will be reprising their roles. This comprises Steven Strait (James Holden), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao), Keon Alexander (Marco Inaros), and Jasai Chase Owens (Filip Inaros).

However, Cas Anvar will not be returning as Alex Kamal, since his character’s arc concludes in season 5 with his death. Reports suggest that perhaps the reason behind the killing off of Anvar’s character was a series of sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. However, Shankar did not deny or confirm such reports. “At the end of the day, this is a creative choice, and it’s really driven by the fact that, and we felt really strongly that, the story had to have some cost,” he said. Chad Coleman (Frederick “Fred” Lucius Johnson), Lily Gao (Nancy Gao), and Michael Benyaer (Arjun Avasarala-Rao) will not be returning either, as their characters die in season 5 as well.

The Expanse Season 6 Plot: What is it About?

Season 5 sees hoards of humans leaving the solar system to find new homes beyond the Ring. The inhabitants of the Rocinante struggle with uncomfortable truths from their past. Alex dies after a harrowing and complicated rescue mission to save Naomi. Chrisjen Avasarala is reinstated as the UN Secretary-General. Marco Inaros rallies up the Belters and declares war on Earth and Mars, launching asteroids at Earth. In the season finale, a mysterious red force shockingly destroys the Martian supply ship Barkeith.

Season 6 derives its source material from the books ‘Babylon’s Ashes’ and ‘Strange Dogs.’ It is thus expected to portray the full-scale war between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. It will dive deeper into the villainous plans of tyrannical leader Marco Inaros. Bobbie Draper will be sent on a secret mission to stop the war. The personal and political dilemmas faced by the protagonist will be highlighted.

Clearly, the stakes are going to be high. And fans will finally get to observe the greater mysterious forces of the universe, the alien powers existing beyond the Rings. Franck revealed “I think, the thing that season six does is it pays off the story that we began in episode one of season one where the Martians, the Earthers, and the Belters were all in this incredibly uneasy and unstable political system with the Belters absolutely being at the foot of that table and everybody fighting for their place in the solar system. I think we pay off that story in a very satisfying way.” We can’t wait! Check out the official teaser trailer below to get even more excited.

