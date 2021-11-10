The Expanse Season 6: When is the Show Coming Back?

Based on the eponymous novel series by James S. A. Corey, ‘The Expanse’ is a sci-fi series that follows a Martian gunship named Rocinante in a time in the future where the Solar System is colonized by humanity. With Earth, Mars, and an asteroid belt as the superpowers, the Solar System sets the stage for various astounding interplanetary power struggles and conflicts that also involve the crew members of Rocinante.

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, ‘The Expanse’ was highly acclaimed by the audiences and viewers alike, commending its brilliant sci-fi elements and narrative, and astonishing production design. Upon its original release on December 14, 2015, the Hugo Award-winning show has become one of the best sci-fi shows of the 21st century. With the sixth installment of the show on the horizon, the anticipation regarding Rocinante’s new adventures is higher than ever. On that note, here’s what we know about ‘The Expanse’ season 6!

The Expanse Season 6 Release Date

On November 24, 2020, Amazon Prime Video announced the renewal of ‘The Expanse’ for a sixth season. Even though the news of the renewal promised new adventures and space thrills for the sci-fi geeks to rejoice, Amazon added that the sixth season will be the final season of the show to the disappointment of the fans. Still, Rocinante is returning for the sixth time this year with a new expedition planned as ‘The Expanse’ is all set to premiere on December 10, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

The filming of the sixth season began in January 2021, while season 5 was continuing its run on Amazon Prime Video. The filming reportedly wrapped in May 2021. Even though Amazon has renewed the sixth season as the series finale, there’s still room for a possible season 7. While talking to EW, showrunner Naren Shankar made it clear that the aspirations beyond season 6 haven’t gone off. “They [Alcon Television Group] control the property, but what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty and Daniel would say exactly the same thing,” Naren said.

Even though there’s nothing on the cards yet regarding the show’s future beyond season 6, we can hope that the show will find a home as it did with Amazon when Syfy canceled the show after three seasons.

The Expanse Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

‘The Expanse’ season 6 will see the return of the principal cast, including Steven Strait (James Holden), Wes Chatham (Amos Burton), Dominique Tipper (Naomi Nagata), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Chrisjen Avasarala), Frankie Adams (Bobbie Draper), Cara Gee (Camina Drummer), Nadine Nicole (Clarissa Mao), Keon Alexander (Marco Inaros), and Jasai Chase Owens (Filip Inaros).

Cas Anvar, who portrays Alex Kamal will not return for the second season as his character dies in season 5. The conclusion of Anvar’s character can be due to the series of sexual misconduct allegations against the actor. Chad Coleman (Frederick “Fred” Lucius Johnson), Lily Gao (Nancy Gao), and Michael Benyaer (Arjun Avasarala-Rao) may also not return for season 2 as their respective characters die in the fifth season.

The Expanse Season 6 Plot: What is it About?

The fifth season of ‘The Expanse’ sees startling developments in the Solar System as an enormous number of humans try to leave the galaxy. The crew of Rocinante deals with their own personal missions and past. After facing death in close, Naomi gets saved, but in the process, Alex dies. Meanwhile, Chrisjen Avasarala gets reinstated as the UN Secretary-General. In the season finale, we see Marco attacking the UN and MCRN ships guarding the Ring gate, stunning Avasarala, Holden, and others.

Season 6 of ‘The Expanse’ will be based on ‘Babylon’s Ashes’ and ‘Strange Dogs’ from the eponymous novel series. The sixth season will begin with Marco Inaros continuing his ruinous asteroid attack on Earth and Mars. As Marco forces the planets to a full-fledged war, Avasarala will send Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that can bring a change to the existing affairs in the Solar System. After betraying Marco, Drummer may face a tumultuous time ahead with her family on the run. In between the chaos in the galaxy, we may see a potent race from beyond the Rings making their presence and power known.

While talking to Collider, executive producer and co-writer of the book Ty Franck revealed what to expect from the sixth season. “I think, the thing that season six does is it pays off the story that we began in episode one of season one where the Martians, the Earthers, and the Belters were all in this incredibly uneasy and unstable political system with the Belters absolutely being at the foot of that table and everybody fighting for their place in the solar system,” he said. From whatever we know about the sixth and final season, we can be sure that an absolute showdown is awaiting us. As you wait for the sixth season premiere, here’s the official teaser of season 6!

