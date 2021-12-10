The Expanse Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in hundreds of years in the future, Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi series ‘The Expanse’ follows the crew members of a Martian gunship named Rocinante, who get involved in the various power struggles that ensue in the Solar System. Based on the eponymous novel series by James S. A. Corey, the series progresses through the various conflicts that unfold between the superpowers that control the planets and the asteroid belts, with Rocinante in between.

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, the series was originally released on December 14, 2015, on Syfy. The show changed its home to Amazon Prime Video ahead of season 4. The show was immensely acclaimed by critics, who praised its compelling blend of sci-fi and subtle political commentary. If you are curious about the future of the show beyond season 6, here’s everything you need to know!

Is The Expanse Season 7 Cancelled?

‘The Expanse’ season 6 premiered on December 10, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video and will conclude its run on January 14, 2022. The sixth season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 42–56 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of a new season are concerned, we have disappointing news. On November 24, 2020, Amazon Studios announced that ‘The Expanse’ would end with its sixth season. Along with the announcement, Vernon Sanders, then co-head of television for Amazon Studios, expressed his gratitude towards the team behind the show. “We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew, Broderick, everyone at Alcon [Television Group – the production company of the show], and the entire cast and crew of ‘The Expanse’ for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons. We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of ‘The Expanse’ the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve,” Sanders said.

Even though Amazon Studios hasn’t revealed the reasons behind concluding the show, the high budget of the show can be a pivotal reason. The high-end graphics and extensive production design of the show demands an expensive budget, which may have motivated the production company to pull the plug after season 6. Even the sixth season of the show comprises only six episodes, compared to the 10 or 13 episodes of the previous seasons. Thus, it is unlikely that ‘The Expanse’ season 7 will get made in the near future.

Although the series is concluded at Amazon, the team behind the show hasn’t lost all hope regarding the future of the show beyond season 6. When asked about the possibilities of the same by EW prior to season 6, executive producer Naren Shankar said, “You know, honestly, that would be more of a question for our studio, for Alcon [Television Group]. They control the property, but what I will say is that there’s definitely more to tell and I’m sure Ty and Daniel would say exactly the same thing.” Dominique Tipper, who portrays Naomi Nagata, also talked about the same to EW prior to season 6. “Look, this is the end of the TV show on Amazon. So, we’ll just have to see what happens,” the actress said.

Ty Franck, one of the executive producers of the show and one-half of the writing duo behind the novel series, shared the same optimism back in December 2020. “We [Franck and Daniel Abraham, the other writer] have what we think is a very natural pause point for the story after season 6. It’ll feel like a satisfying end to the story we’ve been building over the first five seasons. I think one of the things that is sort of an outmoded idea is the idea of being canceled. Alcon [Television Group] — our studio — is very committed to the IP. They have lots of plans. We’ll see what happens after that. But we will have a satisfying story to the TV arc in the sixth season,” Franck said to Polygon.

In December 2021, Naren Shankar also made it clear that the events in season 6 would raise questions that can be answered by books 7, 8, and 9 of the novel series. As the show concludes with season 6, adapting till book 6, a future is always possible to adapt the remaining three books. If that’s the case, we can hope for the show to return on a new platform as it returned with season 4.

