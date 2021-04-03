‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 3 serves as a spiritual successor to ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and reunites Sam and Bucky with Zemo and Sharon Carter. The episode packs plenty of slick action and has some major developments bringing the titular duo closer to unraveling the Super Soldier serum’s mystery. You can find the details of this week’s episode in the recap section. But for those who are eagerly awaiting the release of the next episode, here’s everything we know about ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 4.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The new episodes, with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each, drop on the service every Friday.

Where to Watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4 Online?

You can watch episode 4 of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on the Disney+ website or mobile app with a subscription. The series is an exclusive offering from Disney+ and can only be streamed on the service.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ will most likely see Sam and Bucky confront the Flash Smashers. Zemo clearly has some evil scheme planned, and we might learn more about what that is. The art-loving Baron might jeopardize Sam and Bucky’s plans if it means he can get what he wants. Ayo still has a bone to pick with Zemo and might not be an ally. Then there is the curious case of Sharon Carter, who seems to know more than she is letting on. She might even be in cahoots with the Power Broker or deep undercover to infiltrate his crime syndicate.

We know that there are currently eight Super Soldiers created from the twenty vials manufactured by Nagel. The rest could easily be used to create more and even end up giving superhuman abilities to John Walker. The GRC advertisement we saw in the previous episode makes us more suspicious of their true nature. Lastly, Bucky expresses the intent of taking the shield from John. While he may not keep it to become the next Captain America, the creators could give a nod to the character’s comic book history by giving him a brief run with the tri-colored shield.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ titled ‘Power Broker’ sees Sam and Bucky arrive in Berlin to interrogate Baron Zemo. Locked away in prison after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ Zemo learns from Bucky that someone has recreated the Super Soldier serum. We quickly cut to a shady warehouse where Bucky tries to convince Sam that they need to break Zemo out of prison. Sam is aggravated at the thought of releasing one of the most nefarious criminals in the world but agrees to hear out Bucky’s plan. As Bucky explains his “hypothetical” prison break scenario, Zemo arrives much to Sam’s chagrin. Nonetheless, Sam agrees to back up Bucky on his decision.

Meanwhile, John Walker/ Captain America and his aide Lemar Hoskins discover the place in Munich used by the Flash Smashers as a hideout. They interrogate the man who gave refugee to the Super Soldier terrorist group, but he refuses to reveal anything. Sam, Bucky, and Zemo travel to the island city of Madripoor, an Old Wild West-isque outlaw city known for housing criminals. Zemo reveals that the Power Broker operates out of Madripoor and likely has something to do with the new version of the Super Soldier serum. He takes them to a bar where Bucky has to pretend to be the mind-controlled version of The Winter Soldier, and Sam has to dress up as a criminal to extract information from an associate of the Power Broker, Selby. After a scuffle at the bar, they are allowed to meet Selby, who reveals Dr. Wilfred Nagel manufactured the new strain of the Super Soldier serum in Madripoor.

Sam’s cover is blown after Selby forces him to attend to his sister’s call on the speakerphone. A mysterious sniper shoots Selby dead, and the trio is pursued by bounty hunters. They are rescued by Sharon Carter, who offers them refuge at her High Town mansion. She reveals she has been on the run since she broke the accords, and without the Avengers to back her up, she was forced to fend for herself. Sam offers to get her a pardon if she can assist them in finding Dr. Nagel, and she agrees. In Latvia, Karli, the leader of the Flag Smashers, laments the death of a woman close to her. The Flag Smashers then rob a facility in Lithuania, which is allegedly hogging supplies while people at refugee camps starve. Karli reveals the group believes that those who reappeared after being missing for five years have been mistreated, and their objective is to give these people what is rightfully theirs.

Sharon locates Dr. Nagel and takes Sam, Bucky, and Zemo to a dockyard. While the trio interrogates Dr. Nagel in his shipping container/ makeshift laboratory, Sharon fends off a group of bounty hunters. Dr. Nagel reveals that the Power Broker funded his research to recreate the Super Soldier serum, and he created twenty vials of it, which Karli has stolen. Zemo shoots the doctor dead, and before the group can react, the container is blown up with a rocket launcher. Zemo separates from the group while Sam, Bucky, and Sharon contend with the bounty hunters. Zemo dons his iconic purple mask from the comics, takes out all the bounty hunters, and rescues them. Sharon parts ways with the trio as they head back to the airport. A woman with a car is waiting for her, and Sharon cryptically says to the woman that they have a couple of big problems.

Walker and Hoskins learn about Zemo’s breakout and are tasked with recapturing him. Walker hints that he isn’t afraid to break a few rules if it gets the job done. On the plane, Sam addresses the possibility that perhaps he was wrong about giving up the shield, and he should have destroyed it instead. Bucky explains that the shield represents many things to a lot of people, and before Sam can destroy it, he will take it from Walker himself. The trio arrives in Latvia, and Bucky separates from Sam and Zemo to follow a trail of T-balls (a piece of Wakandian tech). The trail leads him to a woman in an alley. She is revealed to be Ayo, a member of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje. You might remember her as T’Challa’s fierce bodyguard from ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ She skips the greetings and expresses her desire to recapture Zemo.

