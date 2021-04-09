‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 4 is more decisive than the preceding episodes and underlines the complicated socio-political situation the world faces after the blip. Sam desperately tries to stop Karli and the Flag Smashers without bloodshed, but a brutal and shocking moment follows that will not only shake up Sam and Bucky but the entire world. You can find more details of the latest episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what lies ahead for Sam and Bucky in the next phase of their globe-trotting adventure. Here’s what you can expect from ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 5.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The new episodes, with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each, release on the streaming service every Friday.

Where to Watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Online?

You can watch episode 5 of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on the Disney+ website or mobile app with a subscription. The series is exclusive to the house of mouse streaming service and cannot be streamed anywhere else.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ will most likely see the world reacting to Walker’s heinous act. It will be interesting to see how he justifies his actions and whether the government allows him to continue as Captain America. In his short tenure as Cap, Walker has maligned the shield’s legacy, and the government could entrust Sam and Bucky to deal with the fallout.

There’s also the matter of Zemo, who is now out in the open waiting to take advantage of the situations. With just two episodes left, we are yet to see the Power Broker in person, and episode 5 could mark his arrival. Now empowered by the Super Soldier serum and lacking Steve Rogers’s ideals, an unhinged John Walker could be a dangerous adversary to go up against. Whichever direction the story takes next, there will be problems awaiting The Falcon and The Winter Soldier at every turn.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ titled ‘The Whole World is Watching’ opens with a brief flashback to Bucky’s time in Wakanda and reveals how Ayo helped him recover from his brainwashing. We quickly cut to the alley in Latvia, where Ayo gives him eight hours to hand over Zemo. Zemo and Sam discuss supremacist ideals and debate whether Karli is any different from other supremacists. Sam believes she is. The news of Flag Smashers’ bombing on the GRC facility spreads like wildfire.

Elsewhere, Karli retrieves the vials of the serum from a graveyard. Sam, Bucky, and Zemo decide to attend the funeral of Donya Madani, who was a mother figure to Karli. As they are outsiders, the community refuses to speak to them. However, Zemo manages to lure a girl with candy and learns where Donya’s funeral is. Since Donya was close to Karli, Sam believes the right time to talk with her is at Donya’s funeral. John Walker/ Captain America and his aide Lemar Hoskins/ Battlestar catch up with Sam and Bucky. They demand Sam and Bucky hand over Zemo. Bucky explains that Zemo is the only one who knows where the funeral is and thus their only chance of finding Karli. The men go back and forth over a plan of action, and ultimately it is decided that Sam will try to reason with her.

As they arrive outside the building where the funeral is taking place, Sam goes in alone while the rest of the men outside. Walker handcuffs Zemo and warns Sam he only has ten minutes to find and convince Karli to surrender. Sam talks to Karli, who believes she is making the world a better place. Sam is about to break through to Karli when Walker loses patience and barges in. Sam tries to stop Walker from using brute force, and in the ensuing confusion, Karli and Zemo both escape. Karli runs into Zemo, who shoots her, causing her to drop the Super Soldier serum vials. Zemo crushes all but one of them before being knocked out by Walker. Karli is rescued by one of the Flag Smashers. Walker picks up the last remaining vial.

At Zemo’s house, Walker arrives and tries to forcefully apprehend Zemo. The Dora Milaje also arrive. Walker and Hoskins fight the Dora Milaje over Zemo’s custody. Sam and Bucky are forced to intervene. Zemo once again takes advantage of the confusion and disappears. The Dorja Milaje easily defeats Walker and Hoskins. Later, Walker laments losing to them and feels the need to take the serum. Karli contacts Sam through his sister and asks him to meet her alone. Sam and Bucky arrive to meet her and realize she is beyond reasoning. Sharon informs Sam that Walker has found the Flag Smashers’ hideout. Sam, Bucky, and Karli rush to the hideout. Walker goes toe to toe with a Flag Smasher, and Sam realizes he has taken the Super Soldier serum. During the battle, Hoskins is killed by one of the Flag Smashers, allowing his associates to escape. An enraged Walker chases a Flag Smasher to a busy street and brutally murders him with the shield in broad daylight as hundreds of people watch on in horror.

Read More: Where is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Filmed?