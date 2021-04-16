‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 5 is an action-heavy episode that also doesn’t lose sight of the characters’ emotional struggles. It deals with the aftermath of a Flag Smasher’s brutal murder at the hands of John Walker. The episode carefully moves every piece on the chessboard to set up an exciting and rip-roaring finale next week. You can find all the highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 6.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ episode 6, which is also the season finale, premieres on April 23, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The season consists of 6 episodes, with a runtime of 45-55 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the final episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on the Disney+ website or mobile app with a subscription. The series is a Disney+ Original and cannot be streamed anywhere else.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth and final episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ will bring the major conflict over Captain America’s legacy to a conclusion. Sam looks set to take on the mantle, and the box he receives from Bucky could very well contain his own Captain America suit complete with Falcon Wings. This leaves the door open for Torres to take on the mantle of Falcon. Episode 5 hints at Sharon Carter being the Power Broker. However, the mysterious La Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine could be revealed as the real Power Broker, who fans of the comics will recognize as the nefarious Madame Hydra. Sam and Bucky will face the uphill challenge of stopping Karli without killing her. John Walker will also likely be in the heat of the action and could redeem himself by helping Sam and Bucky, although he could also be thirsty for revenge.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ titled ‘Truth’ opens with a distressed John Walker/ Captain America running into a warehouse away from the public eyes after killing a Flag Smasher. Sam and Bucky confront him, and they ask him to give up the shield. Walker refuses, and a brutal fight ensues. Falcon and Winter Soldier’s tag team proves too much for the new Cap to handle. Sam and Bucky forcefully take away the shield. Walker rips apart Falcon’s wings during the fight. In the aftermath of the events, the government strips off the Captain America title from Walker. He is visited by a mysterious woman, who introduces herself as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and asks Walker to wait for her call.

Sam leaves his Falcon Wings with Torres and decides to sit back until there’s a new lead on Karli, who is hiding underground. Sam takes the shield with him and pays a visit to Isaiah Bradley. The veteran super soldier reveals that the government had injected him and some other soldiers with different variations of the serum, and everyone else except him died due to its instability. He believes the government mistreated him because he is a black man. Sam has doubts over becoming the new Captain America.

Meanwhile, Bucky goes after Zemo and finds him at the Sokovian memorial. Zemo reminds Bucky that the only way to stop Karli is to kill her. Bucky hands over Zemo to the Dora Milaje. He asks Ayo for a favor before she leaves. Sam returns to his family in Louisiana. After a conversation with his sister, he realizes that his pride is getting in the way of saving their family business. He asks the locals to help fix their boat. People come forward to help the Wilsons. Bucky also arrives and gives Sam a Wakandan box, which Sam doesn’t open just yet.

Bucky and Sam spend some time fixing the boat. Later, they play frisbee with the shield and have a conversation about Bucky’s past and Sam’s future. Bucky leaves after promising to return once Sam has a new lead on Karli. Sam and Sarah decide against selling their family boat. Sam trains with the shield and masters fighting with it. Elsewhere, Sharon assigns Batroc a new task. He meets up with Karli, who plans to stop the GRC voting on the Patch Act in New York. Torres alerts Sam over Karli’s whereabouts. At the GRC voting, Karli’s followers begin their attack. Sam opens the box given to him by Bucky. We cut to the credits before the contents of a box are revealed. In a post-credits scene, John Walker forges his own tri-color shield.

