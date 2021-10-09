The Faraway Paladin Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Saihate no Paladin’ or ‘The Faraway Paladin’ is an adventure fantasy anime based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Kanata Yanagino and illustrated by Kususaga Rin. It follows a single human child named William who lives in the city of the dead. The young boy has been raised by a skeletal warrior, the graceful mummified priestess, and a sorcerer. Although he has only vague memories of his past life, that has been enough to further fuel his existential dilemma.

As he courageously embarks on a quest to learn who he really is, the boy vows to live a more fulfilled life. With the pilot episode of the first season about to be released, the anime fandom can’t be any more excited. Here’s everything you need to know about its first episode.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Faraway Paladin’ episode 1 titled ‘The Boy in the City of the Dead’ is all set to premiere in Japan on October 9, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV at different times. The series is developed by Children’s Playground Entertainment, with Yuu Nobuta helming the directorial team and Tatsuya Takahashi leading the writing staff.

Ryūichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi have collaborated to compose the music while Koji Haneda has designed the characters. The opening theme song, “The Sacred Torch,” is performed by Hikaru Masai, while the ending theme track “Shirushibi” (Mark of Fire) is sung by Nagi Yanagi.

Where to Watch The Faraway Paladin Season 1 Online?

‘The Faraway Paladin’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head to the official website to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The streaming rights of the series in South Asia and Southeast Asia is bought by Medialink, which is expected to release the show on iQIYI and Bilibili.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 1 Spoilers

In episode 1, the fantasy anime is probably going to focus on the first few chapters of Kanata Yanagino’s light novel series. William, who has been raised among and by the undead, will find himself struggling with the memories of a past life in contemporary Japan. The protagonist will be haunted by the idea that he failed to do anything significant back then and vow not to repeat his mistakes again. Despite living far from human civilization in the ruins of the dead, William has been lucky to have been raised with love and compassion by the kind skeletal warrior, Blood; ill-tempered sorcerer, Gud; and graceful mummified priestess, Mary.

However, with the realization that he now must live a more fulfilling life to make up for his mistakes in the past, the protagonist will face a deeper existential crisis. It will mark the beginning of his quest to understand who he is and live a life without regrets.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime