The Faraway Paladin Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Saihate no Paladin’ or ‘The Faraway Paladin’ is a fantasy adventure anime based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Kanata Yanagino and illustrated by Kususaga Rin. The series centers upon a human child named Will, who has been raised by the undead far away from human civilization. While his guardians never explain what prompted them to take care of him, the protagonist himself carries a life-changing secret in his heart. Will has vague memories of his past life in contemporary Japan, which haunt him as he failed to do anything back then.

The protagonist is now determined not to let that happen again and desperately wants to ensure that he lives a fulfilling life. The show first premiered on October 9, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Faraway Paladin’ episode 3 titled ‘Payday’ is all set to release in Japan on October 23, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV. The series is animated by Children’s Playground Entertainment, with Yuu Nobuta helming the directorial team and Tatsuya Takahashi overseeing the scripts.

The music for the show is composed by the collaborative efforts of Ryūichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi, while the character design is handled by Koji Haneda. Hikaru Masai sang the opening theme track, “The Sacred Torch,” and the ending theme song “Shirushibi” (Mark of Fire) was performed by Nagi Yanagi.

Where to Watch The Faraway Paladin Season 2 Online

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘The Faraway Paladin’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can also watch the show on VRV.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Gus discusses the early conflicts between the gods that once spiraled out of control. He uses it as an example to teach Will an important lesson that human understanding of good and evil almost makes it impossible for them to grasp the true intentions of the gods; therefore, they must not be doubted. As time goes on, Will slowly realizes that Gus’ lessons are becoming more and more complicated and burdensome. He even feels that he wants him to fail and give up.

Meanwhile, Blood is also not showing any mercy and training the young boy in combat as much as possible. When one ordinary day, he realizes that Will is getting a bit overconfident in his abilities, he takes his pupil to the long-abandoned town of humans and dwarfs. They then go to the underground passages used previously by the people of the town but have now since become an ideal hiding place for the undead. Blood suddenly challenges his pupil to survive in the dark and dangerous place and just disappears.

While Will fights off some of the undead easily, he is surprised to see Gus staring at him. The undead suddenly attacks his own pupil and fights back, only to give up at one point and ask for his death. Gus can’t control his laugh anymore and reveals that it has all been a part of the test they are taking. The undead later teaches him other lessons, but when Gus is alone with him again, he asks Will to lose the one-on-one duel with Blood that will happen just before he turns fifteen. In episode 4, the protagonist’s growing differences with Gus will be further explored, and we can expect an apology from the master to his pupil after the unexpected altercation they had in episode 3.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime