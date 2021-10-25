The Faraway Paladin Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

‘The Faraway Paladin’ or ‘Saihate no Paladin’ is a fantasy action-adventure anime that follows William, a human child raised by the undead with vague memories of his previous life in contemporary Japan. He regrets not living to the fullest in his earlier life and is now determined to make the most of his opportunities.

But even figuring out what truly constitutes a well-lived life proves to be a philosophical dilemma for the protagonist, who bravely embraces the uncertainty and takes the challenge head-on. The anime first premiered on October 9, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Faraway Paladin’ episode 4 titled ‘The Goddess of the Divine Torch’ is slated to premiere in Japan on October 30, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV at different times. Children’s Playground Entertainment has developed the anime with Yuu Nobuta helming the directorial team and Tatsuya Takahashi leading the writing staff.

Ryūichi Takada and Keigo Hoashi have collaborated to compose the series music while Koji Haneda has handled the character design. Hikaru Masai performed the opening theme song, “The Sacred Torch,” and the ending theme track, “Shirushibi” (Mark of Fire), was sung by Nagi Yanagi.

Where to Watch The Faraway Paladin Season 1 Online

‘The Faraway Paladin’ season 1 is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The fantasy anime is also accessible on VRV.

The Faraway Paladin Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, as Will is finally approaching adulthood, his preparation for the duel with Blood is finally over, and he must now face his mentor, who has taught him everything he knows. Although the battle seems easy for Blood at first, the protagonist manages to surprise his adversary with a trick. However, the mentor gets the last laugh by catching Will off-guard despite his cunning move on the battlefield. Once the fight is over, Blood and Mary congratulate him for the courage he has shown, and the former then gifts him Overeater- one of the high-level demon blades. Then they begin to tell him the story of how he ended up getting raised by the undead.

About 200 years ago, the king among demon kings named the High King of the Eternals tried to conquer the continent. When the demon kings led an uprising on the continent of Southmark, the hope of survival perished in an instant, and grotesque demons started wreaking havoc left and right. The High King went on a rampage in the continent, and his strange abilities allowed him to create demons from his flesh and blood. Unfortunately, he could only be harmed by blades, but before anyone could get to him, he had created an army of demons. The city that Will has lived near was a hub for lake transportation. But once the demons took over, they used it to spread their death and destruction.

When the destruction of Southmark seemed assured, Gus argued that it was the right time to strike. After taking care of his minions, they got to the High King and fought bravely, but he took a grotesque warrior form when his back was against the wall. It soon became evident that Blood may not be able to defeat him, so Mary and Gus used their powers to seal him. However, an Echo of Stagnate suddenly descended and offered the trio a deal after realizing that it would be better to leave the High King sealed. He told them to become undead and fight on his side. In return, he offered to get rid of the demons in the city, whom he eventually turned into the undead- something that should not have been possible.

Stagnate just did not want the tragedies to life and death to keep unfolding as they had in the past, so he decided to create a stagnate world where the trio would become the guardians of the sealed High King. The trio believed that humanity had died out in the demon uprising, but one day two demons brought Will to offer as a sacrifice for the High King when Blood and Mary found him. Despite Gus’ reluctance, they decided to raise the young boy until he came of age. The duo then tells the protagonist that there is a good possibility that human civilization is nearby since the demon brought him from there, so he must venture into the unknown and find his path in the process.

The Echo of Stagnate suddenly shows up and asks Mary and Blood to fulfill their obligation. As they bid Will farewell, Gus arrives on the scene out of nowhere and asks the protagonist to run away with his other two undead guardians. In episode 4, Gus will confront Stagnate while Will, accompanied by Mary and Blood, will try to escape. However, in all the struggle, they may end up breaking the seal of the High King.

