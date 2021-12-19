The Ferragnez Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Amazon Prime’s ‘The Ferragnez’ is a docuseries that allows fans to take a closer look at one of the most followed couples in the industry – Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Their lives are captured without any filters or alterations which makes it an interesting and also intimate watch. As active spectators of the series, we love seeing how authentically Chiara decides to portray herself on camera. After the first season ended, fans are now anticipating more episodes. If you’re curious about the next installment, here’s everything we know about it!

The Ferragnez Season 2 Release Date

‘The Ferragnez’ season 1 released on December 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season has eight hour-long episodes. The first five dropped at a stretch after which the remaining three episodes dropped on December 16, 2021.

If you’re wondering whether there is a second season in the making, here is everything we can tell you. Amazon Studios has not released any updates about its possible return. However, the audience has warmed up to Chiara, Fedez, and their close-knit family. More than that, Chiara’s openness is something that appealed to a lot of viewers despite her husband Fedez’s general discomfort in revealing too much about himself. Unless that affects Chiara, we can positively hope for the arrival of season 2.

We believe that the show will be back considering the fact that Chiara has worked with Amazon in the past. She shares a good rapport with the production house, and before ‘The Ferragnez,’ Chiara’s documentary, ‘Chiara Ferragni: Unposted’ performed exceptionally well on the streaming platform. Her presence on both shows indicates that she has a lot to share and express. Over the last few months, Chiara has grown comfortable documenting her personal life for the world to see.

So we think she might be interested in signing up for at least another edition. If Amazon confirms season 2, the Ferragni clan will be busy filming the show for a few months thereafter. Once the team wraps up, Amazon will announce a premiere date. Considering these factors, we expect ‘The Ferragnez’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Ferragnez Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The main cast of ‘The Ferragnez’ season 1 includes Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, and Valentina Ferragni. Chiara is essentially an Italian blogger, fashion designer, businesswoman, and model. Her blog ‘The Blonde Salad’ has been serving as an effective medium for her to collaborate with different fashion brands all over the world. Chiara’s husband, Fedez (Federico Leonardo Lucia), is an Italian rapper and influencer. Fans would expect to see Chiara and Fedez make a comeback next season.

Apart from the couple, the second season could also feature Chiara’s younger sisters Valentina and Francesca. There is also the possibility that we might see the parents of the Chiara sisters, grandmother Luciana, and Chiara’s kids – Leone and Vittoria.

