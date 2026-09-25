The Final Problem: Is Hotel Ausländer Based on a Real Hotel? Is Santa Agueda Based on a Real Island?

Netflix’s ‘The Final Problem,’ directed by Félix Viscarret and based on the eponymous novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, dials back to the year 1959, where actor Benjamin Basil, famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes on the big screen, finds himself on the remote island of Santa Agueda, with 12 other people. As they all check into the small but luxurious Hotel Ausländer, things seem to be going at a steady pace, until a mysterious death shakes everyone up. Before long, Benjamin finds himself as the only person capable of putting the puzzle pieces together, owing to his years of experience playing the most famous detective in fiction. Throughout all of this, the Spanish murder mystery series turns both the island and its lone hotel into active, important elements of the larger narrative.

A Real Waterfront Estate in Catalonia Brings Hotel Ausländer to Life

Hotel Ausländer is a fictional hotel that serves as the primary setting of ‘The Final Problem.’ The name and overall design of the hotel come directly from Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel, which serves as the basis for the series. That said, the Netflix production also brings its own creative vision into the making of Hotel Ausländer, drawing from a Mediterranean style of architecture. Hotels have always been a staple of locked-door mysteries in fiction, whether it be in classics like Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None,’ or modern TV shows such as ‘White Lotus.’ What makes Hotel Ausländer unique within this context is how isolation is seemingly baked into its very design, allowing for more doubt and paranoia to take root in the narrative.

While Hotel Ausländer may be a work of fiction, it is brought to life with what appears to be a blend of practical and VFX effects, as well as intricate set constructs. The exterior portions of the hotel, for instance, are lensed at the iconic Casa de Santa Clotilde, located at Carrer Pius Font i Quer in the coastal town of Lloret de Mar in Catalonia, Spain. Constructed in the 1930s, this waterfront estate is famous for blending Italian and Mediterranean architecture, and often serves as a destination for weddings and other events. Equally famous is its garden, Jardín de Santa Clotilde, which also appears numerous times in the series. The fictional hotel’s insides, on the other hand, are more likely built with the help of sets and digital work, completing the illusion of a real hotel.

The Island of Santa Agueda Has a Different Name in the Novel

The fictional Hotel Ausländer is itself located on the equally fictional island of Santa Agueda, but the difference here is that the latter wasn’t invented by author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. In his novel, the fictional island setting is called Utakos and is located near Corfu, a Greek island. For the Netflix series, on the other hand, co-writers Marisol Ferré, Alberto Macías, and Carlos Molinero came up with a new island, this time situated close to the Spanish island of Mallorca. Given that much of the story centers around the Spanish film industry, it makes sense for the writing team to create a location that fits in more easily. The name Santa Agueda refers to Agatha of Sicily, a third-century Christian patron saint who was martyred around 251 AD. While the show doesn’t refer to this title with much depth, this nonetheless helps further the cultural context of this invented setting.

While Santa Agueda isn’t based on any particular real-life Balearic island, it is reportedly recreated using real locations on the Costa Brava, a roughly 75-mile coastal stretch in northeastern Spain. In the town of Lloret de Mar in particular, the crew took over places like Cala Sa Boadella and Casa Roviralta, and all of these locations help shape the visual canvas of the series. As for the stylistic inspirations, the team drew on classic Hollywood and mystery cinema, including ‘Separate Tables’ and ‘Evil Under the Sun,’ the latter of which also takes place on an island. Apart from these superficial references, however, the island of Santa Agueda remains firmly fictional in nature.

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