As the sixth season of ‘The Flash’ was abruptly cut short due to the outbreak of COVID-19, fans have been wondering how the show will manage to get back on track in the seventh season. As its premiere rounds the corner, excitement has reached a feverish high. The new season is likewise expected to provide definite answers to many unexplained phenomena that occur in season 6. Iris’ disappearance will be uncovered, and Barry’s decreased powers will also be the central focus in the coming episode. If you are looking for more details, we have got you covered. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 1!

The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Flash’ Season 7 Episode 1 is scheduled to release on March 2, 2021, at 8/7c on The CW. The show will follow a weekly release pattern of airing one episode (41-45 minutes) every Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 Online?

Fans of the show can watch the premiere of ‘The Flash’ season 7 on The CW, as and when it airs on the channel. In case you miss its original run, you can head to The CW’s official website or The CW app, where the episode will be available a day after it airs on the channel. If you’re not fond of watching television or do not possess a cable network, you can resort to live-streaming sites such as DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Sling TV, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can also rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘The Flash’ Season 7 Episode 1 is called ‘All’s Wells That Ends Wells.’ In the episode, there will be an experiment conducted to save Barry’s speed. But it will backfire, and Nash Wells will then search for a way to save him. But his efforts might lead to dangerous consequences. Team Flash will, however, try their best to fix the situation caused due to the destruction of the Speed Force.

Meanwhile, we don’t know where Iris is stuck. In the finale of the previous season, Iris had been making progress in adjusting to the Mirrorverse and using its tech to find Singh. But she couldn’t handle the weight of it all as she started to disintegrate. This episode will shed light on her side of the story, and we will finally learn what happened to her.

On the other hand, Eva McCulloch is on the loose and at large in Central City. Cecile will have a face-off with Rosa Dillon. Viewers might also be introduced to the new villain of this season, Mark Stevens, aka Chillblaine. Stevens is a normal person in the eyes of the public, but as night breaks in, he becomes a thief who uses cryogenic technology to freeze and break into safes. Killer Frost will also be up to something, and it seems like she will be going on a date soon. Here’s a trailer for the upcoming season!

