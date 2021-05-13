‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9 propels Team Flash into the heart of a new conflict that has been slowly simmering for the past weeks. It reveals the true nature of the force embodiments (including that of Nora) and their origins. Barry and Iris clash over how to deal with the forces. In case you need a refresher about the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. Those curious about what challenges await Barry and his friends, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming tenth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 10 premieres on May 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network airs new episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes weekly, on Tuesdays.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 10 on your TV screens by tuning in to The CW at the given date and time. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can turn to live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 is titled ‘Family Matters, Part 1’ and will see Iris looking for answers on ways to stop the force embodiments. Her search will once again push her into a face-off against Psych. Barry will try to increase his strength and adopt a new training system that could prove counterproductive. Cisco has already hinted at his desire to leave Central City, and we might get more insight into the reasons behind it. Season 7 is taking a very personal approach to its villains by establishing a connection between Barry and the forces. Therefore, the connection could lead to the introduction (and re-introduction) of some other fan-favorite DC Comics characters. The upcoming episode could potentially plant the seeds for the inevitable appearances of characters such as Godspeed, XS, and Impulse. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Recap

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 9 is called ‘Timeless’ and opens with the death of Alexa/ Fuerza. Nora kills her and warns Barry that the other force embodiments will attack those close to him since he and Iris inadvertently created them when Iris recharged the speed force. Nora leaves, vowing to kill all the force embodiments and thus destroying all the other forces. Cisco and Chester are able to confirm that, indeed, Barry and Iris created the other forces. Barry proposes going back in time and stopping the forces from being born. Iris disagrees with him. Cisco gives Kamilla a camera that can track the kinetic energy emitted from the forces.

Iris, Kamilla, and Allegra head off to find Nora after the camera reveals that some part of the energy used to create the forces still resides within Iris. Meanwhile, Barry, Cisco, and Chester work on creating a tachyon harness that will allow them to extract the force particles. Barry travels back in time and asks for the Timeless Wells’ help. They return to the present, and Wells suggests that he can create a time bubble that will allow Barry to change the past without disrupting the timeline. The male members of Team Flash are attacked by Deon, who destroys the device made by them. Iris is attacked by Psych. Chester and Cisco fix the device.

Barry goes through with the plan despite the discouragement from the rest of the team. As he extracts the particles, Alexa is partially revived in the present, and Deon and Psych are wiped out from the timeline allowing Iris to escape. Before finishing the extraction of particles, Barry has a change of heart and destroys the device. Barry and Iris reunite and apologize to each other. Caitlin tells them about Alexa’s revival, and Barry and Iris synchronize their energies to revive her completely. The couple agrees to find an alternate solution to subdue the forces and decide to approach the problem as parents.

