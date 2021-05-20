‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 10 follows the titular DC Comics hero as he tries to step into the shoes of a mentor and train Alexa. Problems are plenty for Barry and his friends as Speed Force Nora and Deon team up against them. The latest episode also brings major developments for Cisco and Joe. You can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section below. But first, let’s take a look at what you can expect from ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 11.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 11 premieres on May 25, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes, air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Online?

To watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 11 on your TV screens, simply tune in to The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can turn to live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Spoilers

The eleventh episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 is titled ‘Family Matters, Part 2′ and will resolve this week’s massive cliffhanger by revealing the fates of Iris, Bashir, and Alexa. The trio will likely be saved by Barry’ and his powers will be stretched to their limits in the process. As Speed Force Nora becomes more and more powerful, Barry will be forced to confront the consequences of the way he got his powers back. The upcoming episode will most likely mark the end of the Cosmic Forces arc, and Nora will possibly be defeated once and for all. You can check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Recap

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 10 is called ‘Family Matters, Part 1’ and opens with Speed Force Nora and Deon teaming up to take down Barry. At STAR Labs, Barry tries to train Alexa with Caitlin’s help. Cisco and Chester look for Deon while Iris, Kamila, and Allegra try to find Psych’s real identity. After Psych attacks a member of the League of Lions, his true identity is revealed. His name is Bashir, and he used to be a part of the league.

At CCPD, Kramer arrives with special orders from the governor: to curb metahuman crimes. Joe learns that she has brought bullets filled with meta-human cure. He tries to talk Kramer into changing her ways but resigns when she persists with her methods. Cisco talks to Kamila about finding a new job away from STAR Labs and receives an email from ARGUS. Barry tries to help Alexa connect with Fuerza, but his idea backfires, and Alexa gets angry at him for pushing her too much.

Caitlin gives Alexa the mental activity dampener and asks Barry to be patient. Barry apologizes to Alexa. Iris and Allegra uncover the rest of Bashir’s backstory. Psych attacks them, but The Flash arrives to stop him. Alexa, now in tune with Fuerza, also arrives and helps Bashir calm down. Iris, Barry, Bashir, and Alexa have a “family” meeting and decide to find Deon next. Deon and Speed Force Nora appear out of nowhere. Deon pauses the flow of time, and Nora seemingly kills Iris, Bashir, and Alexa.

