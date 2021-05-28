‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 11 wraps up the Cosmic Forces arc. The episode underlines the strength of a family as the various forces unite and manage to defeat Speed Force Nora. It also ushers Iris and Barry’s relationship in a new direction and hints at the massive changes that are around the corner. If you missed out on the episode or need a refresher, you can head to the recap section below. Those curious about the next chapter in the Scarlet Speedster’s story, here’s what you can expect from ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 12.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 is currently on a short break, and episode 12 premieres on June 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes, air on the network on Tuesdays.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 12 on your TV screens by tuning in to The CW when the episode airs on the given date and time. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription details. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can turn to live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 12 is titled ‘Good-Bye Vibrations.’ The episode will mark the final appearance of actor Carlos Valdes who essays the role of Cisco. Cisco and Kamilla will depart Central City, and Cisco will likely accept Chip Cooper’s job offer. However, before Cisco can embark on a new adventure, he must team up with Barry and Caitlin one last time to defeat a new version of the Rainbow Raider. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Recap

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 11 is called ‘Family Matters, Part 2’ and opens with revealing that Bashir used his powers to trick Speed Force Nora into believing he, Iris, and Alexa are dead. The trio is sent to a time when the Speed Force was dead for their safety. There Bashir and Alexa decide to fight back against Speed Force Nora and escape using the device Iris had brought in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, Speed Force Nora causes a lightning storm. Cecile is hit by lightning and ends up in a coma. A bunch of metahumans escapes Iron Heights because of the storm. Nora confronts Barry and asks him to bring all the forces to her. Barry realizes that the only way to stop Speed Force Nora is by uniting his “force” family. Bashir, Alexa, and Deon arrive, and together they convince Speed Force Nora to change.

However, the storm is approaching critical mass and threatens to destroy the entire world. Barry runs off into the storm to stop it. The forces combine their strengths to give Barry a boost, and the crisis is averted. In the end, the forces go separate ways to help expand the speed force. Frost receives probation for her efforts during the storm. Barry and Iris decide to start a family.

