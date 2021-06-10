The twelfth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 is one last hurrah for the OG Team Flash as Barry, Caitlin, and Cisco team up to fight against a new version of the Rainbow Raider. The episode marks the final appearance of actor Carlos Valdes, who essays the role of Cisco. If you need a quick rundown of the episode’s highlights, you can head to the recap section. Those wondering about how Team Flash will function without their resident tech genius, here’s a look at what you can expect from ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 13.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 13 is set to air on June 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes, are released on the network every week, on Tuesdays.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Online?

To watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 13 on your TV screens by tune in to The CW at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the new episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription details. Folks without an active cable subscription can opt for live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 13 Spoilers

The thirteenth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 is titled ‘Masquerade’ and will follow Cecile as she gets trapped in a psychic prison. To free herself, she must deal with her past. Meanwhile, Chester will take some time to adjust to filling Cisco’s shoes. An error on his part could have fatal repercussions for Barry. Joe will likely look into Kramer’s past in hopes of finding a way to shut down her task force but may learn something else entirely. Here’s a promo for the new episode!

The Flash Season 7 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 12, called ‘Good-Bye Vibrations,’ Cisco reveals to Team Flash that he has accepted a job offer from ARGUS and that he and Kamilla will be moving to Star City. Barry and Caitlin are unhappy about the news of Cisco’s departure but remain silent so that their friend doesn’t feel bad about leaving them.

Meanwhile, Carrie Bates, a meta-human with the power to place people under a euphoric trance, has been taking money from banks using her powers. Dubbed “Rainbow Raider 2.0” by Cisco is confronted by him and Barry. After a device used by Team Flash to defeat the previous Rainbow Raider fails to work on Carrie, Cisco, and eventually, Barry, are placed under her euphoric trance.

Chester arrives and manages to reverse the effect of Carrie’s powers. After Barry asks Cisco to get help from ARGUS, Cisco snaps and blames Barry and Caitlin for trying to get rid of him. Barry and Caitlin confess their sadness over Cisco’s decision to leave them. The trio reminisces about their time at STAR Labs.

With the help of Allegra and Cisco in his Mecha Vibe suit, Barry is able to stop Carrie’s plan of dropping money she’s taken from the banks at a sporting event. In the end, Cisco leaves his tech in the capable hands of Chester. The episode ends with Cecile swearing to find the masked reflection of herself that appears before her.

