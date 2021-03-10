‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 2 opens with Team Flash reeling in from the loss of Nash (and other Wells). However, there’s no time for despair as they have to continue directing their efforts towards rescuing Iris from the mirror verse. Barry gains a brand new ability that can prove to be game-changing in their fight against Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress. You can read the details in the recap section that will bring you up-to-speed on the events of this week’s episode. For the fans clamoring for the next episode’s release, here’s everything we know about ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 3.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 3 is scheduled to release on March 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes with a runtime of 41-45 minutes each air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

To catch Team Flash in action on ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 3, you can tune in to The CW on your television sets when the episode airs. You can choose to stream the upcoming episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app where the episodes are available a day after their premiere, provided you have a cable subscription to The CW. Alternatively, you can stream the new episode (and old episodes) on live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV. You can also purchase all episodes of ‘The Flash’ on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. The preceding six seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘Mother,’ Team Flash will be in desperate need of help with Eva now in full rampage mode, and Barry presumably weakened after destroying the artificial speed force. Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming episode – “As Eva becomes more powerful, Barry and team must find a way to stop her. They are shocked when an old friend – Sue Dearbon risks her life to help.” You can check out the promo for the new episode below:

The Flash Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘The Speed of Thought,’ begins on a grim note as Team Flash mourns the loss of Nash. Cisco returns having found the Atlantean tech he requires to push the team’s plan of rescuing Iris, Kamilla, and Singh from the mirror dimension into the next phase. Inside the mirror dimension, Iris transmits a message to meet at a rendezvous point to Kamilla and David, which Allegra intercepts.

Meanwhile, Barry starts exhibiting the new ability of speed thinking. This ability allows him to figure out the math for opening a portal to the mirror dimension. He also realizes that Eva still possesses photons on her body that will allow the team to extract Iris, Kamilla, and Singh from the mirror world. To obtain the photons, the team visits the location of Eva’s next blackhole. There, Barry acts selfishly and lets Frost get hurt in the process of obtaining the photons.

Thanks to his speed thinking power, Barry figures out Eva is a clone and exposes her on TV. He later runs a simulation and concludes that he cannot save everyone. He opens up a portal and forces Iris to come out, leaving the others behind in the mirror dimension. When Iris starts having seizures, Barry realizes his impersonal actions are a result of overusing his speed thinking ability. He destroys the artificial speed force that has rejuvenated his powers.

Eva has a meltdown after Barry outs her real form to the world and vows to replace every citizen of Central City with their mirror duplicate. She begins her plan by replacing a Central City police officer. The episode closes with a flashback to Eobard Thawne killing Harrison Wells to take his form, and we see Wells’ body buried in a grave. In the blink of an eye, Wells is standing on his grave, seemingly alive in the present day.

