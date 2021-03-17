‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 3 sees Barry and Team Flash continue their battle against Eva McCulloch without Barry’s speed powers after he destroys the artificial speed force. With help from old friends and Iris’ surprise revelation, the tide of the war turns in favor of Team Flash. More details on this week’s supercharged episode can be found in the recap section. For those wondering what’s next for Team Flash, here’s everything we know about ‘The Flash’ season 7 Episode 4.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 4 is set to premiere on March 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes with a runtime of 41-45 minutes each air on the cable network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 4 by tuning in to The CW on your television sets when the episode airs. You can also stream the new episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app where the episodes are available a day after their premiere, with the help of your cable subscription to The CW. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can watch the upcoming episode (and also old episodes) on live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV. All episodes of ‘The Flash’ can be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the first six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to watch on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘Central City Strong,’ will see the return of an old member of The Flash’s rogues gallery in the form of Abra Kadabra. Judging from how things ended the last time Barry came face-to-face with Abra Kadabra, he will definitely be looking to even the score with Barry. Meanwhile, with Barry and Iris now reunited, the focus can be on the more personal issues of other members of Team Flash that have continued to simmer in the background for weeks. Check out the promo for the upcoming episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 finds Barry in a particularly dark place after his impulsive behavior puts Iris’ life at risk. Barry has lost his speed without the artificial speed force, but the team comforts him with the fact that he is back to his usual caring personality. Meanwhile, Eva uses reflective surfaces on a city-wide scale to replace Central City residents with her mirror children. She lures Barry into the mirrorverse after Team Flash causes a temporary blackout to slow down Eva. Barry doesn’t stand a chance against Eva without his powers, but she spares him, hoping he will lead humanity to the mirrorverse.

Sue Dearbon returns to Central City and warns Joe about a situation at McCulloch Technologies that could help Team Flash. She arrives at STAR Labs with Ralph and reveals that Ralph tried to sneak into McCulloch Technologies to find information that could clear her name from the false murder charge. But Ralph got caught in an explosion in the building that burnt and disfigured his face. Team Flash works on fixing Ralph. Dr. Harrison Wells also arrives at STAR Labs and reveals himself to be the anomaly from the energy that did not transfer to the artificial speed force when all the Wells sacrificed themselves. He possesses the memories of all the Wells and offers his help to Team Flash.

A depressed Barry speaks his heart out to a comatose Iris when a spark of energy from Barry wakes Iris from her coma. Barry realizes that a portion of the speed force is alive within Iris, and with the team’s help, he is able to harness it. Barry’s speed powers start to re-emerge, and he runs with the thought of the love he receives from Iris, his family, and friends. The speed force comes back to life, and Barry Allen is once again the fastest man alive.

Barry confronts Eva at the CCPD as Eva’s children start wreaking havoc across the city. Frost and Cisco suit up as Vibe arrives to help Barry. The trio has their hands full when Eva duplicates herself. Iris intervenes and displays her newfound powers. She opens Eva’s eyes to the destruction caused by her children. Eva tries to stop them, but they’ve outgrown her powers. Barry and Iris team up with Eva and they manage to restore the city to the previous state. Eva leaves to reside in the mirror dimension, and Iris’ powers disappear along with her.

Barry and Iris reunite, Sue’s name is cleared, Ralph is recovering, and Wells departs to spend time with his wife, Tess. The episode concludes the overarching plot threads from the previous season, and Team Flash finally takes a sigh of relief. Central City is safe and peaceful, with The Flash now back to the full peak of powers.

