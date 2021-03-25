‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 4 sees the return of The Flash’s long-time foe, Abra Kadabra, to menace Central City. Meanwhile, Barry and Iris try to work through their traumatic experiences during the mirrorverse arc and rekindle their relationship. You can find the details of all the major developments that take place in this episode in the recap section below. But first, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the scarlet speedster and his team in ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 5.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 5 is set to premiere on March 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network airs new episodes of the show with a runtime of 41-45 minutes each every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 5, by tuning in to The CW on your television sets when the episode airs on the network. If that isn’t an option, you easily stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after their premiere by logging in using your cable subscription to The CW. Folks without an active cable subscription you can watch the upcoming episode (and old episodes) on live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV. All episodes of ‘The Flash’ can be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to watch on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 titled ‘Fear Me’ promises to be a complex one dealing with multiple plot threads that have been begging to be addressed for a while now. The episode will see Central City under threat from a new villain named Psych, who will force Team Flash to confront their fears, and each member will deal with it in their own way. While the team will try to figure out a way to defeat Psych, the sudden arrival of Kristen Kramer at CCPD stuns Joe and Iris. The father-daughter duo will attempt to dig out the true reason for her visit. Caitlin and Frost will have a long-overdue conversation about their aspiration from life. Check out the promo for the upcoming episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘Central City Strong’, Team Flash, with help from volunteers, tries to rebuild the city after the destruction caused by Mirror Mistress’s children. However, on a personal level, Iris and Barry are both struggling to cope with the experiences of the past months while Iris was stuck in the mirrorverse.

Elsewhere, we see Abra Kadabra killing a worker at a construction site with a card trick. He then proceeds to reduce a shed to a tiny object and takes it with him. It is clear that Abra Kadabra is more powerful than before as the magician from the 64th century has some slick new tricks up his sleeve. Cisco and Barry soon figure out that Abra Kadabra is behind the murder and try to trace him.

Upon receiving the notification of the next temporal anomaly caused by Abra Kadabra, Barry and Cisco arrive at his location and confront him. In an ironic moment, Abra Kadabra dubs Cisco’s new avatar as “Mecha Vibe.” He then namedrops the Chronarch, rulers of the 64th century. It is interesting to note that Abra Kadabra has a history of foreshadowing future events, so it is likely the Chronarch will appear on the show eventually. After a brief fight, Abra Kadabra is defeated by The Flash thanks to Frost’s assistance, and ARGUS apprehends him. It turns out to be all part of Abra Kadabra’s plan, and he escapes from the prison after getting his hands on the tech he required.

Cisco identifies the object Frost swiped from the villain as a Martian Memory Restoration Ring that restores pre-crisis memories. The team learns that Abra Kadabra plans to destroy Central City with an atomic bomb he has built. Barry blames himself for not seeing through the trick and confesses his guilt over not realizing Mirror Iris wasn’t his Iris. Iris comforts him by saying the only way to move forward is to face his trauma. The Flash catches Abra Kadabra, who reveals his family vanished in the crisis instead of The Flash, who was supposed to. Abra Kadabra wants to destroy Central City as revenge. Barry appeals to Abra Kadabra to deal with trauma and loss by facing it and tells him about losing his dear friend, Oliver, during the crisis. The magician has a change of heart and powers down the bomb. Just then, an earthquake rocks the Central City, and Cisco alerts Barry that the earthquake’s source is swiftly approaching them. It turns out to be a towering man who knocks out Barry and kills Abra Kadabra with his hulking power before leaving. The sudden appearance of the new threat leaves Team Flash puzzled.

In the end, Barry’s appeal to Abra Kadabra makes Iris realize she must face her trauma as well and joins a support group of mirrorverse survivors. The biggest development is saved for the last. The closing moments reveal that Caitlin and Frost are now two completely separate individuals, or are they? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

