‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 5 continues to tell us more about how Iris and Barry are faring with each other. There is also a new villain in town who will unleash a dangerous threat upon the people. It is unlike anything Team Flash has ever seen before. For more updates, you can read the recap at the bottom. But first, let’s find out what ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 6 has in store!

The Flash Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 6 is set to premiere on April 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network airs new episodes of the show every Tuesday. Every episode is 41-45 minutes long.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Flash’ season 7 will return on TV with episode 6 at the timeslot mentioned above. The easiest way you can watch it is by tuning in to The CW when the episode airs on the network. You can also choose to stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after its television broadcast by logging in using your cable subscription. For those who do not use cable, you can watch the upcoming episode on live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV. The episodes can be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Netflix users can also watch the first six seasons on the platform.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 is titled ‘The One with the Nineties.’ We will see Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998 only to be repeating the same day over and over again, much like the movie ‘Groundhog Day.’ There is a way to return home, but they will need access to Chester’s childhood home. All he would need to do is visit, but Chester will refuse. Meanwhile, Iris will forge a connection with the speed force. She might then venture into another solo adventure, not very different from her trip to the Mirror-verse. You can check out the promo for the upcoming episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘Fear Me,’ we get an update about Barry and Iris’ emotions. The episode kicks off with Barry looking for Fuerza. But his mission remains incomplete as he chances upon Caitlin and Frost. They talk about the pair breaking up but are interrupted by Nora Allen, who Fuerza has knocked down. There is also a new character called Psych wrecking the city. He has a peculiar power of manipulating everyone’s fears. He uses his abilities on The Flash, and for a few brief moments, Barry can visually see his own fears. The only person who is shockingly immune to his powers is Cisco.

Barry thinks of putting Cecile in the Thinker’s chair, which might help generate an emotion that would match up to Psych’s fear. Cecile then asks Barry to muster up all of his courage and power it into the chair. Their strategy works, and the city breaks free from the clutches of Psych. Barry outs himself in the cryo-pod to heal. Team Flash also discovers that both Fuerza and Psych are cosmic entities. This might be a sign telling us that Team Flash will be in a lot of danger since the episode spent a lot of time showcasing Force threats that have the power to defeat anything and anyone.

