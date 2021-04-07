‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 6 is a fun 90s themed episode that follows Team Flash looking for a way to combat the dual-threat of Psych and Fuerza. While doing so, Cisco and Chester get inadvertently stuck in a strange 1990s set time loop. You can find more details on this week’s episode in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what lies ahead for Team Flash in ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 7.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 7 is set to premiere on April 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show with a runtime of 41-45 minutes air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 7 simply by tuning in to The CW on your television sets at the aforementioned date and time. If that isn’t an option, you easily stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can watch the upcoming episode on live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV. The latest episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘Growing Pains,’ will focus on Kramer’s hunt for Frost. It will be revealed that Frost has been framed by a meta with powers similar to hers in a brutal crime. Frost will have to confront her past in order to clear her name. Meanwhile, the West-Allen household dynamic will be rocked by Nora’s presence. Iris seems to have forged a bond with Nora, but Barry is still uncomfortable with her around. Barry will also experience power fluctuations and will have a difficult time regaining control over them. We also expect the various force embodiments to stir up new trouble in Central City. One thing is for sure; our heroes will have their hands full in the upcoming episode. You can check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7, titled ‘The One With The Nineties,’ Team Flash learns from Nora, resurrected as the embodiment of the speed force, that Psych and Fuerza are embodiments of the other cosmic forces that were released after Iris revived the speed force. Chester sets up a device that will alert them to the presence of Psych and Fuerza in advance. Cisco and Chester set up the amplifiers but one of those short circuits. At that exact moment, they are struck by an energy field and end up time traveling to 1998.

At STAR Labs, while Barry recovers in the cryo chamber, Nora is worried about Barry’s condition. Iris comforts Nora by explaining her importance in Barry’s life. Stuck in the past, Cisco and Chester realize that the time loop is the work of the time force embodiment. After some thinking, Chester decides to visit his dad and deal with his past, knowing that is the only way to stop the loop from resetting. Chester finds out his dad loved him despite being unable to make time for him. He works with Mr. Runk on a solution for shielding himself and Cisco from the loop reset.

The “time god” finds them, and they learn that he is a former star football player, Deon, reliving his glory day before an injury ended his career. Chester has a heart-to-heart with Deon about leaving the past behind. Deon ends the time loop but decides to control the future before vanishing. Cisco and Chester return to the present just as Barry gets out of the cryo chamber. Cisco names the other forces as Still Force, Sage Force, and Strength Force. He also searches for Deon but to no avail. Chester decides to finish his father’s work. Iris invites Nora to live with her and Barry. Lastly, Joe reveals to Frost that Kramer is looking to apprehend her and she should be careful. Frost brushes off Joe’s concerns.

