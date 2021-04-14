‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 7 focuses on Frost as she is hunted down by Kramer. A new rouge with ice-based powers similar to Frost’s frames her for a crime she did not commit. Barry continues to deal with the speed force embodiment, which has taken the form of his mother. All the highlights of the episode are detailed in the recap section below. But if you are more eager to find out what lies ahead, here’s everything you need to know about the next episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 8 premieres on May 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show with a runtime of 41-45 minutes air on the network every Tuesday.

Where To Stream The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch ‘The Flash’ season 7 episode 8 on your TV screens by tuning in to The CW at the date and time mentioned above. You can also stream the episode on The CW’s official website or mobile app a day after the TV premiere by logging in with your cable subscription. Folks without an active cable subscription, you can opt for live TV services such as Xfinity, DirecTV (seasons 1-5 and 7), Fubo TV (season 7), Youtube TV, and Apple TV to watch the upcoming episode. New episodes of ‘The Flash’ can also be purchased on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu. Additionally, the previous six seasons of ‘The Flash’ are available to stream on Netflix.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 will pick things up where we left off and deal with the aftermath of Frost’s arrest. Frost is put on trial for the crimes she committed as Killer Frost. Considering Frost wants to prove she has completely changed, she will likely plead guilty to the charges. Cecile will fight her case and try to get her pardoned on the basis of her heroics as a member of Team Flash. It will be interesting to see how Caitlin reacts to all this and what will be the outcome of Frost’s trial. Check out the promo for the new episode below.

The Flash Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘The Flash’ season 7 titled ‘Growing Pains,’ Team Flash has to juggle between persisting problems and a set of new challenges. Kramer has an arrest warrant issued for Frost after a driver is killed from an ice attack. Frost tries to find information on the actual killer, a new metahuman with ice-based powers. As she visits her old bar, a reward is declared for information about Frost’s whereabouts. She is attacked by a few people at the bar but manages to defeat them. She gets a lead on the meta’s location from the bartender. Meanwhile, Kramer arrests Caitlin thinking she is Frost.

Cisco focuses on finding other force embodiments while Barry’s powers get all glitchy because the speed force is still healing. He tries to adjust to Nora’s presence but ends up having a fight with her. Chester locates the new villain after discovering the person isn’t a meta-human and instead uses artificial dark matter. After realizing that the real killer knows about her past, she figures out that it is Mark, the bartender, who framed her.

At the bar, Caitlin confronts Mark, and he reveals that he was fired for conducting vile experiments and wants to use Frost’s powers to steal back the tech he invented. Calling himself Chillblaine, he unleashes his powers on Frost. Team Flash locate Frost, and The Flash and Allegra set off to help her. Frost defats Chillblaine by stabbing him with an icicle after recording his confession. The Flash arrives just in the knick of time to save Chillblaine from dying, avoiding another murder charge against Frost. Kramer arrives to apprehend Frost, and she decides to own up to her past crimes. Frost promises she will return and willingly surrenders. Later, Barry smoothes things over with Nora and decides to take on all three forces.

Read More: Shows Like The Flash