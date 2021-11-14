The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date, Time, Cast, and Spoilers

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, and based on the character from the DC Comics Universe, ‘The Flash’ is an electrifying and mind-boggling superhero television series. The series is a spin-off of the earlier CW series ‘Arrow’ and is based in the ‘Arrowverse.’ As you may know already, the series revolves around Barry Allen, who wears the costume of the eponymous superhero, known to move around the world in 80 seconds.

At the end of the seventh season, Barry Allen actually travels into the heart of the matter and meets his future son. The Speed Force has a quantum meeting with the Negative Speed Force, and Godspeed is defeated at the end of the visceral finale. Thawne flees, while he promises to return faster than Flash. You must be waiting with bated breath for the upcoming season, which, by the way, is knocking at the door. We shall get to the spoilers, but let us first recollect how and where you can catch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 1 on-screen.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 1 is set to release on November 16, 2021, at 8/7c in The CW. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 41 and 45 minutes are released weekly on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 1 on the network on the aforementioned date. However, if you miss the television premiere, the episode is released on the official website of The CW. If you are looking for subscription-based services, the new episode will be available later on Netflix and on-demand on Prime Video. Other on-demand options include the iTunes Store, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, and Microsoft Store. If you savvy a live tv option, you may choose from Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 1 Spoilers

The upcoming season will possibly begin with a spectacular peril. Barry, Iris, and the rest of the team members will seemingly face a threat, the degree of which has rarely been seen in the show. The first episode will form the first part of the five-part story arc of “Armageddon.” Earth will seemingly be attacked by an alien power, and the team will be pushed to the extremes. However, in a show that plays with time, the element will seemingly play a significant role. The whole of humanity will be put at stake, and the clock will be ticking. To ensure humans’ win over aliens, the team will have to contact some old acquaintances for help. Therefore, the series may bring back some old favorites for an epic battle.

The Flash Season 8 Cast: Who is in it?

The season brings back most of the original cast members, while it conceals some major surprises. It seems that the season is going to have an Arrowverse reunion. In the central cast ensemble, Grant Gustin takes up the role of Barry Allen and The Flash (and his negative equivalent, Reverse Flash), alongside Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow and Frost), Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton), Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia), Brandon McKnight (Chester P. Runk), and Jesse L. Martin (Joe West). Among the supporting cast ensemble, we see Tony Curran (Despero), Carmen Moore (Kristen Kramer), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen / XS), Jordan Fisher (Bart Allen / Impulse), Natalie Dreyfuss (Sue Dearbon), and John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick / Flash).

There are some major surprises in the guest cast with Brandon Routh coming back as Ray Palmer / The Atom, with Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce / Black Lightning), Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder / Batwoman), Chyler Leigh (Alex Danvers / Sentinel), and Osric Chau (Ryan Choi / The Atom) all reprising their roles. Also making appearances are Katherine McNamara (Mia Queen / Green Arrow), Tom Cavanagh (Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash), Neal McDonough (Damien Darhk), Jon Cor (Mark Blaine / Chillblaine), Rick Cosnett (Eddie Thawne), and Max Adler (Jaco Birch / Hotness).

